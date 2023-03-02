Selena Gomez Goes Fishing With Little Sister Gracie, 9: ‘Texas Girl At Heart’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez enjoyed a break from her Hollywood lifestyle during a family excursion with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey! In the midst of the rumored feud with Hailey Bieber, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 2 to share an incredible photo album of a recent fishing trip with her adorable sibling. “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” Selena captioned the set.

In one cute pic, the “Hands to Myself” singer, 30, flashed a peace sign as she held up a prize catch on the fishing boat! Gracie flanked her left side as another acquaintance held up an equally impressive catch. Another photo had Gracie, whom Selena once called her “favorite human,” hugging her big sister on the boat ride. And in the cutest snap of the bunch, Gracie was all smiles as she gave Selena a thumbs up!

Gracie is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad Brian Teefey. Selena was starring on Wizards of Waverley Place at the age of 21 when Mandy and Brian welcomed Gracie. Selena also has a half-sister Victoria, 7, through her dad Rick Gomez and his wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on her social media platforms.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracee at the Golden Globes in 2023. (Shutterstock)

The fishing trip post comes a day after Selena greeted fans outside of her Only Murders in the Building trailer in New York. And those fans were likely chomping at the bit to ask their beloved queen about how she is faring after announcing a break from social media. The drastic decision was rumored to be a response to her alleged dust-up with her ex Justin’s Bieber’s wife, Hailey. Although Selena only said she was “too old for this” when she went radio silent during her last TikTok, and never explained what “this” meant, it appeared Selena was either a bit tired of the online antics between her and Hailey (and Kylie Jenner, more on that below) or just tired of rumors circulating about it.

Selena’s adieu to social media came only a few days after she hopped on her Instagram, poked fun at herself for her eyebrows, and began an apparent drag fest. First. Kylie and Hailey were rumored to have mocked the eyebrow post, which Kylie vehemently denied. Second, Selena defended her BFF Taylor Swift against a years-old alleged slight at the pop star by Hailey, writing “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” on the resurfaced video. Third, their romances with Justin Bieber: it might still be messy. And now that we’re all caught up, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on the Selena and Hailey drama! Stay tuned.