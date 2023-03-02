Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to hold meeting addressing juvenile violence

By Malaysia McCoy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJrBR_0l5aOzaP00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will hold a meeting for the community to address juvenile violence.

Leaders hope they will receive feedback from residents on a possible program to tackle juvenile violence in the River City.

Flaggs recently formed the Youth Violence Prevention Committee after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Vicksburg. Members have been tasked with making recommendations of the safety and well-being of youth in the city.

The committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multi-prong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling, and other relevant factors.

Vicksburg mayor considers extending current curfew

The committee will also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court, Vicksburg Warren School District, Vicksburg Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff Department.

The mayor said during his time in the Mississippi Legislature, he reformed the juvenile justice system in the state.

“What we want to do is try to redirect the youth in a better direction. We want to also coordinate and collaborate with all the services in the community, so there will be more structure,” he explained.

The community meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium in Vicksburg.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vicksburg, MS newsLocal Vicksburg, MS
Man With Machete Involved In Domestic Dispute In Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Drug round nets six arrests for Mississippi narcotics agents Friday
Vicksburg, MS6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackson State student arrested for two rape incidents
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Driver in custody after chase from Pearl to Jackson
Pearl, MS19 hours ago
JSU student faces statutory rape charges
Jackson, MS22 hours ago
Jackson delegation speaks on legislation impacting capital city
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference
Jackson, MS1 day ago
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Jackson, MS14 hours ago
Jackson mayor: Funds for water bill relief program coming from federal program
Jackson, MS1 day ago
FedEx restores service to South Jackson area
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Mississippi Senate passes controversial House Bill 1020 with amendments
Jackson, MS16 hours ago
Mississippi film tax credits could lead to more movies filmed in state
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Two Rankin County students head to Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago
JXN Water holds town hall on proposed water billing rate plan
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Jackson police investigate overnight shooting
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson business owners try to regroup after downtown fire
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Crews work to restore water pressure to South Jackson neighborhood
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Jackson Fire Department hosts Citizen’s Fire Academy
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Insight for March 5, 2023: One on one with Aaron Banks
Jackson, MS1 day ago
FedEx pauses deliveries for South Jackson neighborhood
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Police: Canton business ‘total loss’ after fire
Canton, MS1 day ago
Vehicle fire causes delay on I-220 S. in Jackson
Jackson, MS16 hours ago
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS4 days ago
Councilman wants to use federal funds to fix Old Canton ‘road slide’
Jackson, MS4 days ago
Crews repair major water main break in Fondren
Jackson, MS1 day ago
JSU alumni react to president being placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS4 days ago
IHL board calls executive session over JSU personnel issue
Jackson, MS5 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy