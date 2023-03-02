Vicksburg to hold meeting addressing juvenile violence

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will hold a meeting for the community to address juvenile violence.

Leaders hope they will receive feedback from residents on a possible program to tackle juvenile violence in the River City.

Flaggs recently formed the Youth Violence Prevention Committee after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Vicksburg. Members have been tasked with making recommendations of the safety and well-being of youth in the city.

The committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multi-prong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling, and other relevant factors.

The committee will also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court, Vicksburg Warren School District, Vicksburg Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff Department.

The mayor said during his time in the Mississippi Legislature, he reformed the juvenile justice system in the state.

“What we want to do is try to redirect the youth in a better direction. We want to also coordinate and collaborate with all the services in the community, so there will be more structure,” he explained.

The community meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium in Vicksburg.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.