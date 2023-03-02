OIRA reviewed 39 significant rules in February

The White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) in February 2023 reviewed 39 significant regulatory actions issued by federal agencies. OIRA approved two of these rules with no changes and approved the intent of 36 rules while recommending changes to their content. One rule was withdrawn from the review process by the issuing agency.

OIRA reviewed 24 significant regulatory actions in February 2022, 16 significant regulatory actions in February 2021, 44 significant regulatory actions in February 2020, 23 significant regulatory actions in February 2019, 20 significant regulatory actions in February 2018, and three significant regulatory actions in February 2017.

OIRA has reviewed a total of 79 significant rules in 2023. The agency reviewed a total of 485 significant rules in 2022, 502 significant rules in 2021, 676 significant rules in 2020, 475 significant rules in 2019, 355 significant rules in 2018, and 237 significant rules in 2017.

As of March 1, 2023, OIRA’s website listed 114 regulatory actions under review.

​​OIRA is responsible for reviewing and coordinating what it deems to be all significant regulatory actions made by federal agencies, with the exception of independent federal agencies. Significant regulatory actions include agency rules that have had or may have a large impact on the economy, environment, public health, or state and local governments and communities. These regulatory actions may also conflict with other regulations or with the priorities of the president.