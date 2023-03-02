What was that smoke spotted to the east of Terre Haute?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A number of area residents reached out to our newsroom to ask about a large plume of smoke rising to the east of Terre Haute.
The smoke could be seen from miles away surrounding the location with one viewer reporting seeing it from I-70 in Clay County while others in Terre Haute reported spotting it.
According to Indiana DNR, the smoke is the result of a prescribed burn at the Chinook Fish and Wildlife Area. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
