Story honors parents with new Richard & LaRue Winslow scholarship

Perquimans County High School seniors whose parents or grandparents have experience working in the commercial fishing industry can apply for a new college scholarship being made available for the first time this year.

The $1,000 Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship is being funded by Paul and Rebecca Story of Story’s Seafood and honors the “lifelong legacy and work” of the Winslows in the commercial fishing industry, states a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.

According to the foundation, Rebecca Story had wanted to be in a position to give back to the community once her business, Story’s Seafood, was established and growing. With the restaurant’s parking lot now full most nights and its owners making plans to expand, Story decided the time was right to act on her desire.

“I promised God to give back,” Story said in the release. “There’s no better way to do that than through a scholarship that honors my parents. They taught me everything I know about the commercial fishing and seafood industry and I am truly grateful to them.”

Story worked with PCSF Executive Director Brenda Lassiter to set up the requirements for the new scholarship that honors her parents.

According to the foundation, which will administer the scholarship, one $1,000 Richard & LaRue Winslow Scholarship will be awarded each year to a PCHS senior. To be eligible, the student must be enrolled in a post-secondary program like a trade school, college or university. Applicants must also have a parent or grandparent with experience working in commercial fishing who also has a valid commercial fishing license.

The scholarship is for one year, but there’s a possibility of the student receiving the award for a second or third year as they continue their studies.

Lassiter said the Storys are “excited for the opportunity to give back to the community” through the annual scholarship named for Rebecca’s parents.

“When someone has directly impacted your life and your livelihood, it is fitting to honor their contributions,” said Lassiter. “Paul and Rebecca’s desire is to commemorate and celebrate her parents through the scholarship fund, as she understands the hard work, dedication and commitment it takes to be successful in the fishing industry.”

Applications for the Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship are available to seniors through the Perquimans County High School guidance office.