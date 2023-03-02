Open in App
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store

By Dolan Reynolds,

5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — James Hines Jr., of Greensboro, won a $100,000 lottery prize Monday night, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This is like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” he said.

‘Started screaming’: North Carolina woman wins $1 million Powerball prize day before her birthday

Hines, a 50-year-old mail carrier, bought his winning ticket from the E Quick Shop on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

He then took his ticket to his car and started scratching.

“I thought maybe my eyes were deceiving me,” he said.

Hines said he needed to take a minute to calm down.

“I had to try to compose myself,” he said. “That’s the most excited I have ever been.”

Hines arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he will use the money to pay some bills.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

