‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — James Hines Jr., of Greensboro, won a $100,000 lottery prize Monday night, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This is like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” he said.

Hines, a 50-year-old mail carrier, bought his winning ticket from the E Quick Shop on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

He then took his ticket to his car and started scratching.

“I thought maybe my eyes were deceiving me,” he said.

Hines said he needed to take a minute to calm down.

“I had to try to compose myself,” he said. “That’s the most excited I have ever been.”

Hines arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he will use the money to pay some bills.

