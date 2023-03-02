What caused a train to come off the track in Manatee County? Here’s what we know so far

Local politicians are calling for a nationwide review of railroad safety after a train carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks near the Manatee-Sarasota county line Tuesday.

Manatee County commissioners joined U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan for a press conference near the derailment site Thursday morning. They assured residents that the site does not pose a threat but said they are concerned about the age of the railroad track and the cargo that it transports.

“We’re going to have to take a hard look at what happened here and what’s happening across the country,” said Buchanan, acknowledging federal data that shows about 1,000 train derailments happen across the nation every year.

“I never knew that the rails are good, they’re saying, for 100 years. That seems pretty shocking to me,” Buchanan added. “But the fact that they are 100 years [old] is concerning.”

Commissioners Kevin Van Ostenbridge and Mike Rahn echoed those concerns, noting that they are glad the derailment did not cause a dangerous leak of flammable material.

“We do have concerns about what is moving through our communities and what is traveling on these rails. With any luck, Congressman Buchanan is going to shine some light on that on the maintenance of these rails,” Van Ostenbridge said. “Hopefully the federal railroad authorities are paying attention to what’s happening and they’re realizing that everyone is noticing that we have serious issues with our infrastructure.”

Train safety has become a national issue in recent weeks following the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

What caused the derailment?

When asked about the cause of the crash, Buchanan declined to speculate. The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the cause of the crash, his spokesperson said.

But in an interview with the Bradenton Herald, a representative from the railroad operator provided more information about what investigators know so far.

Robert Fay, executive vice president of Seminole Gulf Railway , said early indications are that the derailment was caused by a “track-related” issue. He compared the accident to a pothole in the road.

The site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment that happened on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

“Our engineers were aware that something happened, and they brought the train to a stop and then it went over,” Fay said. “It was enough weight that one [car] goes and then it starts to roll.”

The railroad track also may have been affected by the weather, according to Fay. Hot days and cool nights cause the metal tracks to expand and warp, causing issues for trains carrying heavy cargo.

What’s the condition of the railroad track?

Fay said the tracks are inspected weekly, and the area where the derailment happened is not in the best condition. Comments on social media have called attention to ripples along the track.

Seminole Gulf Railway operates 100 miles of railroad lines. Some of those tracks can handle speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, but the train tipped over after coming to a halt from 5 miles per hour, according to Fay.

“That’s one of the reasons why we operate at a slow speed. This is an older track,” Fay said.

According to Seminole Gulf Railway’s Wikipedia page, the railroad tracks date back to the early 1900s .

Fay said the company routinely updates aging parts of the track. However, repairs are made as necessary and some sections are older than others, he explained.

Workers repair the tracks where a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment occurred on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

What is the railway used for?

During the press conference, officials also expressed some concern about the hazardous materials that run along the railroad lines in Manatee County.

“A lot of times there are poisonous chemicals on these trains that are going through our communities and our neighborhoods,” Van Ostenbridge said.

However, Fay said the line where the derailment occurred is mostly used to transport non-hazardous materials, such as rocks and plastics. The train that derailed Tuesday carried was also carrying sheet rock in addition to the propane.

There are dozens of miles of railroad tracks in Manatee County. One major hub is near SeaPort Manatee, where cargo ships load trains that transport goods to other parts of the state or the country.

Van Ostenbridge said most of the freight cargo in the area is citrus, lumber, aluminum and other items that do not pose a threat to residents.

“The vast majority of what’s through Manatee County is those items. The only concern I’m left with is what’s passing through Manatee County from further south that’s not originating here,” said Van Ostenbridge. “That’s something we’ll stay on top of and find out more about.”

What happens next?

Because this section of the railway is owned by Seminole Gulf Railway, only their traffic is blocked by the derailment cleanup. As of Thursday afternoon, crews are working to remove and replace the part of the railroad that was damaged by the derailment.

Fay said the propane tank could be removed as soon as Friday morning, with the tracks will be restored by early next week. County officials announced that crews will attempt to put the fallen propane tanker back on the railroad track Thursday evening.

“Because of this sensitive operation, temporary road closures of 15th Street East between Tallevast Road and Whitfield Avenue are planned this evening,” the Public Works Department said in a tweet. “Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes around the area if possible.”

In the meantime, the Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the derailment, Buchanan’s office said.

“I’m going to stay on it like a bulldog with our team. This is a team effort here in Manatee County,” Buchanan said. “We need to get this resolved in the next four or five days, but it’s not going to end there. We’re going to hopefully start taking a look at all of these rail systems and see what needs to be done.”

Congressman Vern Buchanan, right, toured the site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment with Robert Fay, Executive VP of the railway and Buchanan’s district director, Sally Dionne. The incident occured on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Officials toured the site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment that happened on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com