Open in App
Manatee County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

What caused a train to come off the track in Manatee County? Here’s what we know so far

By Ryan Callihan,

5 days ago

Local politicians are calling for a nationwide review of railroad safety after a train carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks near the Manatee-Sarasota county line Tuesday.

Manatee County commissioners joined U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan for a press conference near the derailment site Thursday morning. They assured residents that the site does not pose a threat but said they are concerned about the age of the railroad track and the cargo that it transports.

“We’re going to have to take a hard look at what happened here and what’s happening across the country,” said Buchanan, acknowledging federal data that shows about 1,000 train derailments happen across the nation every year.

“I never knew that the rails are good, they’re saying, for 100 years. That seems pretty shocking to me,” Buchanan added. “But the fact that they are 100 years [old] is concerning.”

Commissioners Kevin Van Ostenbridge and Mike Rahn echoed those concerns, noting that they are glad the derailment did not cause a dangerous leak of flammable material.

“We do have concerns about what is moving through our communities and what is traveling on these rails. With any luck, Congressman Buchanan is going to shine some light on that on the maintenance of these rails,” Van Ostenbridge said. “Hopefully the federal railroad authorities are paying attention to what’s happening and they’re realizing that everyone is noticing that we have serious issues with our infrastructure.”

Train safety has become a national issue in recent weeks following the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

What caused the derailment?

When asked about the cause of the crash, Buchanan declined to speculate. The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the cause of the crash, his spokesperson said.

But in an interview with the Bradenton Herald, a representative from the railroad operator provided more information about what investigators know so far.

Robert Fay, executive vice president of Seminole Gulf Railway , said early indications are that the derailment was caused by a “track-related” issue. He compared the accident to a pothole in the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjq1k_0l5aHRo200
The site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment that happened on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

“Our engineers were aware that something happened, and they brought the train to a stop and then it went over,” Fay said. “It was enough weight that one [car] goes and then it starts to roll.”

The railroad track also may have been affected by the weather, according to Fay. Hot days and cool nights cause the metal tracks to expand and warp, causing issues for trains carrying heavy cargo.

What’s the condition of the railroad track?

Fay said the tracks are inspected weekly, and the area where the derailment happened is not in the best condition. Comments on social media have called attention to ripples along the track.

Seminole Gulf Railway operates 100 miles of railroad lines. Some of those tracks can handle speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, but the train tipped over after coming to a halt from 5 miles per hour, according to Fay.

“That’s one of the reasons why we operate at a slow speed. This is an older track,” Fay said.

According to Seminole Gulf Railway’s Wikipedia page, the railroad tracks date back to the early 1900s .

Fay said the company routinely updates aging parts of the track. However, repairs are made as necessary and some sections are older than others, he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytkhe_0l5aHRo200
Workers repair the tracks where a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment occurred on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

What is the railway used for?

During the press conference, officials also expressed some concern about the hazardous materials that run along the railroad lines in Manatee County.

“A lot of times there are poisonous chemicals on these trains that are going through our communities and our neighborhoods,” Van Ostenbridge said.

However, Fay said the line where the derailment occurred is mostly used to transport non-hazardous materials, such as rocks and plastics. The train that derailed Tuesday carried was also carrying sheet rock in addition to the propane.

There are dozens of miles of railroad tracks in Manatee County. One major hub is near SeaPort Manatee, where cargo ships load trains that transport goods to other parts of the state or the country.

Van Ostenbridge said most of the freight cargo in the area is citrus, lumber, aluminum and other items that do not pose a threat to residents.

“The vast majority of what’s through Manatee County is those items. The only concern I’m left with is what’s passing through Manatee County from further south that’s not originating here,” said Van Ostenbridge. “That’s something we’ll stay on top of and find out more about.”

What happens next?

Because this section of the railway is owned by Seminole Gulf Railway, only their traffic is blocked by the derailment cleanup. As of Thursday afternoon, crews are working to remove and replace the part of the railroad that was damaged by the derailment.

Fay said the propane tank could be removed as soon as Friday morning, with the tracks will be restored by early next week. County officials announced that crews will attempt to put the fallen propane tanker back on the railroad track Thursday evening.

“Because of this sensitive operation, temporary road closures of 15th Street East between Tallevast Road and Whitfield Avenue are planned this evening,” the Public Works Department said in a tweet. “Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes around the area if possible.”

In the meantime, the Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the derailment, Buchanan’s office said.

“I’m going to stay on it like a bulldog with our team. This is a team effort here in Manatee County,” Buchanan said. “We need to get this resolved in the next four or five days, but it’s not going to end there. We’re going to hopefully start taking a look at all of these rail systems and see what needs to be done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYF11_0l5aHRo200
Congressman Vern Buchanan, right, toured the site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment with Robert Fay, Executive VP of the railway and Buchanan’s district director, Sally Dionne. The incident occured on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkkPl_0l5aHRo200
Officials toured the site of a Seminole Gulf Railway derailment that happened on Feb. 28th in Manatee County where one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7tNS_0l5aHRo200
A worker with Seminole Gulf Railway at the site of a derailment that happened on Feb. 28th in Manatee County; one of the cars carrying 30,000 gallons of propane came off the tracks and was on its side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is a new Target store still coming to Bradenton’s Manatee Avenue? Here’s what we know
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
Fatal crash closes lanes on Florida’s Skyway Bridge, I-275. What to know about traffic
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Everything we know about the mother who was shot dead in front of kids after supermarket parking lot fight
Irmo, SC15 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL8 days ago
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
North Myrtle Beach, SC25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL16 hours ago
This Florida Town Is The State’s Worst Place To Live With Asthma
Lakeland, FL6 days ago
Alex Murdaugh looked up local restaurant minutes after police arrived at scene of murders
Islandton, SC16 days ago
He left Cuba on a boat eight months ago. Then he died in a crash.
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
Sarasota, FL29 days ago
By 4-3, Supreme Court says no Miranda warning necessary for man repeatedly told he was under arrest
Longmont, CO1 day ago
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
Palmetto police rescue a man found clinging to Green Bridge in the Manatee River
Palmetto, FL6 days ago
20-year-old dies after being thrown from his car in crash on US 41 in Palmetto
Palmetto, FL6 days ago
New Florida bill would force Anna Maria Island to allow a parking garage for beachgoers
Holmes Beach, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy