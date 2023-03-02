Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Nevada Legislature: Rein in the paramilitaries

By Anthony Shafton,

5 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Anthony Shafton, a Reno resident.

Democratic Assemblywoman and Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui is to be commended for introducing Assembly Bill 117 , which “makes various changes” to Nevada statutes “relating to domestic terrorism.” Among other provisions, the bill creates a so-called fusion center for coordination among different levels of law enforcement. This provision may cause nervousness to progressive activists such as Democratic Socialists of America and Black Lives Matter, because in the past fusion centers nationally have leaned harder against the left than against the right, the source of most domestic terrorism.

But Assemblywoman Jauregui’s heart is in the right place, as demonstrated by other provisions of AB 117, those reinforcing existing statutes constraining illegal private armed militias, or paramilitaries. However, in the past Nevada’s law enforcement agencies at all levels have failed to bring these statutes to bear on paramilitaries, due to the difficulty of enforcing the law as written — but also out of political expediency, or even sympathy with an extremist agenda.

For these reasons, I urge Assemblywoman Jauregui to strengthen AB 117 by amending it along the lines of Rep. Dacia Grayber’s bill now under consideration in Oregon. Grayber’s bill provides for civil actions against paramilitaries: Citizens engaged in legitimate activities including voting and protesting would be able to sue paramilitaries which intimidate them. This legal tactic is the brainchild of Mary McCord and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. ICAP has previously demonstrated the effectiveness of civil action against right wing extremism when the government falls short.

In addition to Oregon and Nevada, legislatures in New Mexico, Montana and Vermont are currently weighing new anti-paramilitary laws. At the same time, our neighbor state Idaho is actually considering legalizing parading by paramilitaries. Moves pro and con paramilitaries equally testify to the dangers of anti-democratic forces in America today. Therefore, AB 117 should be amended to provide for civil action against illegal private armed militias.

Anthony Shafton is a Reno resident.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada Legislature: Rein in the paramilitaries

