‘Best Friends on Wheels’ pop-up to travel throughout NWA

By Jacob Smith,

5 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society is planning to celebrate the grand opening of its Best Friends Pet Resource Center on March 11-12 with a pop-up throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The pop-up will reportedly include prize giveaways, local vendors, Best Friends swag, entertainment for pets and people, and much more.

Participating businesses include NWA Caricatures, Fresh Step, Aussie’s Mobile Pet Grooming, The Pet Sitting Company, Coolwag, Ozark Tails, and more. Select locations will feature music and additional entertainment.

Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers

Best Friends says attendees will have the opportunity to win grand prize giveaways such as a Bissell pet vacuum, private dog training lesson with Coolwag, one-year memberships to Crystal Bridges and the Momentary, tickets to Walton Arts Center performances, and more.

The tour will have stops in the parking lots of the following locations:

– Thursday, March 2 | 3 – 6 p.m.
J.B. Hunt | 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive Lowell, AR 72745

– Saturday, March 4 | 12 – 3 p.m.
Wilson Park | 675 N Park Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

– Monday, March 6 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Bentonville Brewing Company | 901 SW 14th St, Bentonville, AR 72712

– Thursday, March 9 | 3 – 6 p.m.
General Mills | 5001 Founders Dr, Rogers, AR 72758

The grand opening of the new Pet Resource Center will take place Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting and family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit bestfriends.org .

