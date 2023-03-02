Open in App
Tampa, FL
Vegan food news in Tampa Bay, FL

5 days ago
This sushi platter offers a whopping 7 rolls with dumplings + veggies

Photo by @houseofvegano

Dear vegan foodies — we have three new spots for you to try.

🍽 Order a meal

House of Vegano | 655 31st St. S., St. Pete

It’s sushi time. This restaurant has been blowing minds and tastebuds with its creative rolls
in the area for a while now, but it’s hoping to relocate to a more prominent + noticeable 2,300-sqft spot along Central Avenue by the end of 2023, according to St. Pete Rising. Part of the property the restaurant currently sits on is occupied by the recently -closed The Body Electric Company , as reported by St. Pete Rising . Must try: Grab the Spicy Krab roll that’s Krab with a “K” — it’s made with king oyster mushroom, carrots, cucumber, and avocado.

🥘 Cook your own

A Good Human | Coming soon to 1055 4th St. S., St. Pete

Prefer to chef it up yourself? Good Human will offer cooking classes when it arrives in St. Pete’s Innovation District this June, according to The Tampa Bay Times. The spot will offer courses for kids, adults, and even have a deli storefront . Must try: Pea pesto pasta, which you can buy at Rollin’ Oats on both sides of the Bay
at 2842 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St. N., St. Pete + 1021 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa.

🍦 What’s for dessert?

Tru Vegan Creamery | 1499 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa

With coconut and oat milk as stand-ins for traditional dairy, True Vegan is serving up some of the sweetest desserts in Tampa right now. Created by two Tampa natives, this menu offers ice creams , sorbets , milkshakes , and pastries
— all made with natural ingredients and free of gluten , soy , and refined sugar , as reported by That’s So Tampa. Must try: Be sure to get the Sinful Strawberry Cheesecake Tru Scoop with plain cheesecake, coconut milk vanilla, and fresh strawberries.
