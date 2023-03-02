Vegan food news in Tampa Bay, FL

It’s sushi time. This restaurant has been blowing minds and tastebuds with its creative rolls in the area for a while now, but it’s hoping to relocate to a more prominent + noticeable 2,300-sqft spot along Central Avenue by the end of 2023, according to St. Pete Rising. Part of the property the restaurant currently sits on is occupied by the recently -closed The Body Electric Company , as reported by St. Pete Rising . Must try: Grab the Spicy Krab roll — that’s Krab with a “K” — it’s made with king oyster mushroom, carrots, cucumber, and avocado.
Prefer to chef it up yourself? Good Human will offer cooking classes when it arrives in St. Pete’s Innovation District this June, according to The Tampa Bay Times. The spot will offer courses for kids, adults, and even have a deli storefront . Must try: Pea pesto pasta, which you can buy at Rollin’ Oats on both sides of the Bay at 2842 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St. N., St. Pete + 1021 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa.
With coconut and oat milk as stand-ins for traditional dairy, True Vegan is serving up some of the sweetest desserts in Tampa right now. Created by two Tampa natives, this menu offers ice creams , sorbets , milkshakes , and pastries — all made with natural ingredients and free of gluten , soy , and refined sugar , as reported by That’s So Tampa. Must try: Be sure to get the Sinful Strawberry Cheesecake Tru Scoop with plain cheesecake, coconut milk vanilla, and fresh strawberries.
