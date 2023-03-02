Northbound I-275 traffic reopens in Manatee after closure for crash on Skyway Bridge

All northbound traffic from Interstate 75 to Interstate 275 was being diverted to U.S. 41 after a fatal crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.

But traffic resumed as normal just after 3:30 p.m. and the detours were removed.

Law enforcement vehicles were blocking both northbound lanes at the U.S. 41 exit as part of the crash investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Northbound traffic was also blocked coming from Highway 19 at the 275 interchange, with cars being diverted to Terra Ceia Road, traffic cameras show ed. That reopened just before 3:30 p.m.