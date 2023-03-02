Open in App
Manatee County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

Northbound I-275 traffic reopens in Manatee after closure for crash on Skyway Bridge

5 days ago

All northbound traffic from Interstate 75 to Interstate 275 was being diverted to U.S. 41 after a fatal crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.

But traffic resumed as normal just after 3:30 p.m. and the detours were removed.

Law enforcement vehicles were blocking both northbound lanes at the U.S. 41 exit as part of the crash investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Northbound traffic was also blocked coming from Highway 19 at the 275 interchange, with cars being diverted to Terra Ceia Road, traffic cameras show ed. That reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manatee County, FL newsLocal Manatee County, FL
Crash involving overturned semi, pickup truck caused delays along I-75 South in Parrish, officials say
Parrish, FL1 day ago
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 early Tuesday
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Food truck catches fire along US 41 in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL16 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Skyway bridge was head brewer at a Florida brewery
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Deadly crash on I-4 East snarls traffic for hours for commuters
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Sarasota man dies in motorcycle crash. It’s the second in Tampa Bay area in a week
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Manatee to discuss Upper Manatee River Road project in public meeting
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Coast Guard makes dramatic Tampa Bay rescue
Saint Petersburg, FL18 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash
Englewood, FL22 hours ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL23 hours ago
Auburndale Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer When Attempting To Cross I-4 In Polk County
Auburndale, FL1 day ago
Small aircraft traveling from Tampa crashes in Taylor County
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Tarpon Springs Police investigate fatal crash
Tarpon Springs, FL23 hours ago
Unsecured 1-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Selmon Expressway: FHP
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Authorities identify 3 of 4 people killed after 2 small planes collide in Central Florida
Winter Haven, FL15 hours ago
2 planes narrowly avoided runway crash at Sarasota Bradenton airport, NTSB says
Sarasota, FL19 hours ago
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL3 days ago
Developer drops plans for new apartments by Sarasota Bradenton airport after lawsuit
Sarasota, FL21 hours ago
Fatal crash closes lanes on Florida’s Skyway Bridge, I-275. What to know about traffic
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Sarasota crash
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
US Coast Guard rescues man from the Gulf nearly 8 hours after jumping from the Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
AMOB employees save man from drowning
Bradenton Beach, FL1 day ago
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL23 hours ago
Zephyrhills man riding motorized scooter dies after nearly head-on crash
Zephyrhills, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy