Open in App
Pine City, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The News

BCA identifies deputies who shot man, 70, as he tried to leave scene in pickup

By Tommy Wiita,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H90mU_0l5aAVep00

The man remains hospitalized following the incident.

Authorities have identified a 70-year-old man along with the three Pine County Sheriff's deputies who shot him as he was attempting to leave an arrest scene in February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday said Leo Henry Hacker, of Pine City, tried to leave in his pickup truck from his home when deputies fired lethal and "less-than-lethal" rounds at him while serving a felony arrest warrant on Feb. 21 .

Hacker remains in the hospital as of Thursday after suffering critical injuries. The BCA says no weapon was found in Hacker's pickup truck.

Deputies Boston Gilderman and Joseph Mishler fired a handgun and rifle respectively. Deputy Barry Sjodahl fired 40 millimeter "less-than-lethal" foam rounds.

Mishler and Gilderman are on administrative leave, as is procedure in the event of officer-involved shootings, though Sjodahl remains on duty.

The deputies went to Hacker's house to serve the arrest, with Hacker allegedly wanted on a warrant for 2nd-degree assault with a weapon.

Here's what the BCA says happened next:

"According to the preliminary investigation, Pine County deputies were in the area near Hacker’s home on the afternoon of Feb. 21 attempting to serve a warrant. Hacker was wanted for felony second degree assault with a weapon, among other charges. Deputies spotted Hacker driving his pickup truck. They made verbal contact and ordered him to get out of his vehicle.

"Hacker backed the truck away from the deputies, then started pulling forward and to the left. That’s when the deputies fired lethal and less-lethal rounds, striking Hacker three times. The deputies pulled him from the truck and gave him medical care until he was taken to a hospital for treatment."

The BCA says the deputies were all wearing body-worn cameras at the time.

The department has not provided more details regarding the "other charges" for which Hacker was wanted.

It also did not provide any details as to where the deputies were located in relation to Hacker's truck when he began to pull forward, nor whether there was any perceived threat towards the deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim in fatal Plymouth shooting identified; 19-year-old arrested
Plymouth, MN1 hour ago
Fundraiser created for victim of North Branch 'shop fire explosion'
North Branch, MN17 hours ago
Lockdown after fight breaks out at Champlin Park High School
Brooklyn Park, MN19 hours ago
Triple homicide under investigation in Chisago County
Cambridge, MN2 days ago
Three people found shot to death in Minnesota township
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Man dies in Stillwater police shooting; BCA investigating
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
3 People Found Shot to Death in East-Central Minnesota
Harris, MN2 days ago
Robbinsdale police requests BCA review on circumstances around Khalil Azad’s death
Robbinsdale, MN3 days ago
Two found dead after house fire in North Branch
North Branch, MN1 day ago
Brooklyn Park police are 'frustrated' with troubling pattern of vandalism suspect
Brooklyn Park, MN3 days ago
Charges: Man shot 'recklessly at everyone,' killing 2 after memorial service
Saint Louis Park, MN4 days ago
Death of Khalil Azad: Students join family in protest questioning police narrative
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Blaine woman killed in snowmobile crash near Mille Lacs Lake
Blaine, MN2 days ago
Community members question narrative around Black man's alleged drowning death
Robbinsdale, MN5 days ago
Admitted Dumpster Diver Charged With Identity Theft in Rochester
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Lino Lakes inmate described as 'career criminal' escapes
Lino Lakes, MN6 days ago
Fire claims two lives in North Branch
North Branch, MN2 days ago
Surveillance video shows man trashing Caribou Coffee in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN4 days ago
Convicted Salvation Army arsonist charged with trashing Caribou in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN5 days ago
Two victims identified from Minnesota shooting after celebration of life
Hugo, MN8 days ago
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Driver Who Died Following Rollover Crash In Polk County
New Richmond, WI6 days ago
Two swatting incidents reported at northeastern MN high schools Thursday
Duluth, MN5 days ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN8 days ago
Charges: St. Paul man killed local shopkeeper hour after leaving court
Saint Paul, MN13 days ago
Tips on What To Do When a Wild Turkey Is After You
Coon Rapids, MN42 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy