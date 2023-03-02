BCA identifies deputies who shot man, 70, as he tried to leave scene in pickup

The man remains hospitalized following the incident.

Authorities have identified a 70-year-old man along with the three Pine County Sheriff's deputies who shot him as he was attempting to leave an arrest scene in February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday said Leo Henry Hacker, of Pine City, tried to leave in his pickup truck from his home when deputies fired lethal and "less-than-lethal" rounds at him while serving a felony arrest warrant on Feb. 21 .

Hacker remains in the hospital as of Thursday after suffering critical injuries. The BCA says no weapon was found in Hacker's pickup truck.

Deputies Boston Gilderman and Joseph Mishler fired a handgun and rifle respectively. Deputy Barry Sjodahl fired 40 millimeter "less-than-lethal" foam rounds.

Mishler and Gilderman are on administrative leave, as is procedure in the event of officer-involved shootings, though Sjodahl remains on duty.

The deputies went to Hacker's house to serve the arrest, with Hacker allegedly wanted on a warrant for 2nd-degree assault with a weapon.

Here's what the BCA says happened next:

"According to the preliminary investigation, Pine County deputies were in the area near Hacker’s home on the afternoon of Feb. 21 attempting to serve a warrant. Hacker was wanted for felony second degree assault with a weapon, among other charges. Deputies spotted Hacker driving his pickup truck. They made verbal contact and ordered him to get out of his vehicle. "Hacker backed the truck away from the deputies, then started pulling forward and to the left. That’s when the deputies fired lethal and less-lethal rounds, striking Hacker three times. The deputies pulled him from the truck and gave him medical care until he was taken to a hospital for treatment."

The BCA says the deputies were all wearing body-worn cameras at the time.

The department has not provided more details regarding the "other charges" for which Hacker was wanted.

It also did not provide any details as to where the deputies were located in relation to Hacker's truck when he began to pull forward, nor whether there was any perceived threat towards the deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.