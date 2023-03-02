Abby Dahlkemper Recreates Hilarious TikTok Dance Trend With Teammates

The USWNT and San Diego Wave defender joked about her recovery from a back injury.

Abby Dahlkemper. Jenny Chuang/Getty Images

Abby Dahlkemper is proving she is up to speed with the latest TikTok trends. The 2019 World Cup champion player recruited some of her San Diego Wave FC teammates to recreate a popular dance to a viral sound on Wednesday.

The quartet showed off their moves and attempted to body roll. They finished off by flailing one arm in a fist above their heads. The trending dance was set to a sped-up version of Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood.”

The four women were decked out in their NWSL team gear and sneakers as they jammed in the locker room.

“I tried dippin’, he begged me to stay / Bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play (just wanna play),” the rapper sang.

Dahlkemper alluded to her recovery from back surgery with a sarcastic caption.

“If i was injured could i do this?! 🤡 #fyp,” she wrote underneath the post she shared with her TikTok followers.

“workin 👏👏,” the San Diego Wave FC official account quipped in the comments.

“My first thought oh Abby is good now since she’s ‘dancing?’” one fan joked.

The 29-year-old also reposted the video to her Instagram story, where she has 291,000 followers. “Nailed it,” she wrote.

Dahlkemper fractured ribs last May, then underwent back surgery in November after playing on and off over the course of the NWSL season.

The California native shared a positive TikTok update on Jan. 27 noting that she was quickly progressing through recovery and her bones were “already fusing.”

