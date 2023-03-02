Abby Dahlkemper Recreates Hilarious TikTok Dance Trend With Teammates
By Ananya Panchal,
5 days ago
The USWNT and San Diego Wave defender joked about her recovery from a back injury.
Abby Dahlkemper is proving she is up to speed with the latest TikTok trends. The 2019 World Cup champion player recruited some of her San Diego Wave FC teammates to recreate a popular dance to a viral sound on Wednesday.
The quartet showed off their moves and attempted to body roll. They finished off by flailing one arm in a fist above their heads. The trending dance was set to a sped-up version of Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood.”
The four women were decked out in their NWSL team gear and sneakers as they jammed in the locker room.
Comments / 0