Socked away: Second locally owned Abilene brewpub closes

Turn out the outdoor string lights, the party's over.

For the second time in recent weeks, a popular local brewhouse has closed. Sockdolgar Brewing Company had a final blowout Saturday, with beer fans getting a final pint.

It turn, staff toasted its patrons on its website:

"Thanks for the memories … We can’t thank you enough Abilene for the way you showed out today, this week. For all the support, for all the well wishes, and for al of the fun. It’s been real. We love you all! Cheers!"

Equipment was being moved from the location at 833 South First St. this week, co-owner Will Meiron took a break to consider the end of a six-year project.

"It's still overwhelming, honestly," he said Wednesday. "This thing we've worked on, and now we have to tie up all the loose ends. Not all of it has set in yet. I think there are a lot of things we'll miss about having the place, you know.

"Right now, it's a lot of hard work to wrap up the business."

Word is that a restaurant will open after some renovations to the building, such as expanding the kitchen area.

"It's a wonderful location" Meiron said. "You can't miss it. If you're driving down South First and you miss it, I don't know how to help you."

This project began on China, not in China

Sockdolager's opened on China Street, just a few blocks from Pappy Slokum Brewery. It too was an effort by a trio of men - Meiron, James Bridwell and Alex Nicolato - to tap into Abilene's discovery of craft beer.

It started in a garage with guys brewing beer. Meiron actually joined in a bit later, he said.

"It was like, 'What if we did this for real?' and the next thing we knew we had financial backers and we had equipment," he said. But they had no place for it, and it was the guys at Pappy's who offered to store it until a site could be found.

"Those guys were wonderful to us," Meiron said. And what the Pappy's crew learned in starting a local brewpub before anyone else allowed the Sockdolager boys to take good initial steps in their venture.

"We got to take a lot of their knowledge," he said.

The two places never were rivals. In fact, having fun with the car decals "13.1" and "26.2" - applied by those who have competed half and full marathons, they created the "0.5" - the distance between the two pubs.

The kind of athletic effort called for a beer.

Socks moved to the former Matera Paper Company site, with plans for a grand opening in 2020. But the pandemic struck, and that was delayed until April 2021. That celebration coincided with the brewing company's fourth anniversary.

Momentum was building

In 2017, five months after opening, Sockdolager's expanded its operation to distribute its beers locally. A fan of, say, Addie Sue, could order one at Vagabond Pizza, then The Local or another favorite stop.

In 2019, Sockdolager Brewing Co. took home $100,000 in "BE in Abilene," a local competition dedicated to building local business through funding.

With the now iconic SoDA District sign at the corner of its new property, Sockdolager's became a sort of gateway to the revitalized area.

Events included a beer run, vendor fairs and live music. You could spill inside competing in Twister or chill outside with a game of cornhole, watching the trains whizz by.

On Fridays, patrons could get a burger (with tots) and a beer for $10. There also were crawfish boils.

The beers on the board varied but favorites such as Big Country Common, Addie Sue and the Five and Dime General Ale mixed with newcomers such as a beer flavored like pecan pie and a Kolsch that received high praise.

And, of course, Octoberfest was more aptly renamed Socktoberfest.

Momentum was lost

The crowds that once filled the China Street location, especially Thursday nights for trivia competition, and then ventured to the new location did not return after the pandemic.

"We had a really good 2021 when everything first reopened," Meiron said. "But '22 was just tough. Everyone's money got tight again. The economy went wild. Whenever a carton of eggs costs the same as a pint of beer, you buy a carton of eggs before you buy a pint of beer

"It gets really hard to keep moving forward at that point."

'Absolutely no regrets'

Despite not making it last, Meiron said it was a business risk worth taking.

"Absolutely no regrets," he said. "I'd do it all over again.

"If I did it all over again," he continued, "I do some of the things that I've learned. It was a wonderful six years. We met some incredible people. We made incredible friendships that will last forever, and we got to do it over a pint of beer.

"I can't complain any way around that one."

There's an adage - "Don't cry over spilled milk" - that comes to mind.

Despite a final blowout, there was beer left over.

It had to be poured out because Sockdolager was surrendering its license with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"It couldn't go with us," Meiron said. "Abilene's water pH probably is significantly different."