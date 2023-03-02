Open in App
Kansas State
KSNT News

KBI: 17 agencies received swatting calls within 2 hours Wednesday

By Courtney Gehrke,

5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has compiled the total number of law enforcement agencies that received fake active shooter calls Wednesday morning.

In total, 17 jurisdictions received these swatting calls threatening Kansas high schools between 7:50 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. on March 1, according to the KBI. The agency applauds the quick response from area police.

“These calls are very serious crimes that put innocent people at risk and have potentially dangerous consequences. We are working with our partners in an attempt to identify those responsible.”

Melissa Underwood, Kansas Bureau of Investigation
Complaint: Kansas agency probing GOP broke open meetings law

Underwood said in a statement that while these threats were not credible, any threat of school violence should be reported to the KBI. There is a Kansas School Safety hotline available at 1-877-626-8203, or a website .

The Kansas Attorney General, Kris Kobach, also weighed in on the abundance of fake calls. Kobach tells KSNT 27 News a person could face up to 17 months in prison per offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy