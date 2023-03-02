Surreal video captures rare avalanche crashing down San Jacinto Mountains

An avalanche was captured on video crashing down the north face of the San Jacinto Mountains over the weekend.

The surreal scene was captured by Joyce Schwartz as she and a friend were driving on Interstate 10 on their way to Palm Springs.

"I started taking video just as she said 'Hey, that's an avalanche.' I was trying to zoom in on it," said Schwartz.

The President of the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit said that an avalanche is a rare occurrence on Mount San Jacinto due to the slopes and amount of trees found in the location.

"From what the trails report, the reporter said that it happens, it's just not very common for people to get an opportunity to record it," Schwartz said.