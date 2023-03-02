How housing laws may change in RI with these newly introduced bills

Rental application fees would be banned, homeowners could turn their garages into apartments without having to ask permission, and the process for developing affordable homes would be streamlined in a housing legislation package unveiled Thursday by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

Housing has been Shekarchi's top priority since rising to the speakership over a year ago and the package of 14 bills rolled out Thursday mark an effort to clear some of the red tape slowing housing production while adding new incentives to build more homes for people struggling to afford them now.

"We are experiencing a housing crisis in Rhode Island, and it is a homelessness crisis as well – our state simply does not have enough housing, and the folks at the low end of the socio-economic spectrum are feeling the brunt of it," Democrat Shekarchi said at a State House news conference to unveil the legislation.

"That intends to make the permitting process for development clearer, more streamlined and standardized no matter what part of the state you are in ... and encourage production, production, production."

The bills include turn underutilized mills, commercial buildings and hospitals into apartments. He mentioned the former Memorial Hospital building in Pawtucket, which the state wants to use as a homeless shelter, as a good candidate for conversion.

Unlike efforts to improve affordability in other states, the 14 bills do not include any requirements for cities and towns to meet construction or affordability targets and largely keeps intact their control of land-use decisions.

"Nothing – nothing – in this package forces communities to build more affordable housing, and none of this legislation circumvents local decision-making ability, Shekarchi said. "Nothing will prevent a city or town from denying an affordable-housing project except their own conscience."

Underlining the local-friendly nature of the package, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns Executive Director Ernie Almonte said the group representing mayors and town managers "conceptually agree" with the package.

While the bills do not directly take local control away, some of the measures aim to curtail the dark arts used by housing-averse municipalities to block homes from being built, such as delay tactics.

Shekarchi, a land-use lawyer, said there was no way to know how much new housing the bills, should they pass, would create over the status quo, because it will depend on the housing market and private developers.

But he rejected the suggestion the package had been "watered down" to appease local authorities and wouldn't have a big impact.

What to know about these housing bills

The bills are partly the product of two study commissions that have been examining land-use regulations in the state and the housing law that encourages new lower-income housing projects in municipalities with less than 10% of homes deemed affordable.

Seven communities have met the 10% threshold and another five – Cranston, Warwick, North Providence, West Warwick and Pawtucket – are exempt.

Only one bill in the package, a set of new incentives for developments near mass transit lines, involves state spending. No dollar figures have been attached, and Shekarchi said the House would work with the McKee administration to determine the right amount of money before passing the state budget this summer.

If approved, provisions in the package would:

Prohibit landlords, real estate brokers or anyone else from charging fees to prospective tenants to apply for apartments.

Cut the number of steps, from three to two, that it takes to build income-restricted housing under a "comprehensive permit" in cities with less than 10% affordable housing.

Give developers a "density bonus" letting them build 30% more housing per acre if they include income-restricted units.

Allow commercial buildings to be converted to residential use and allow more new apartments to be built if they include affordable housing.

Disband the State Housing Appeals Board and instead send appeals of affordable-housing decisions directly to Superior Court.

Create a special calendar in Superior Court for housing and land-use cases. (Shekarchi said he does not expect the state would need new judges for the new calendar.)

Let property owners add accessory apartments within their homes or existing garages "by right," or without having to get special approval from their municipality.

Let property owners on half-acre lots create accessory apartments outside the footprint of existing structures by right.

Prohibit communities whose comprehensive plans are out of date to use non-compliance with their comprehensive plan as grounds to reject a development.

Unusually for a big legislative agenda from a ruling Democrat, Shekarchi's housing bills may have significant bipartisan support.

“In this legislation there are opportunities to eliminate bureaucracy in the front-end permitting process – and cutting red tape is always good for productivity,” House Republican Leader Michael Chippendale of Foster said in a news release.

Progressives also saw things to like in the proposals, including not only the rental application fee ban, but comments Shekarchi made in support of investing in a social housing program modeled on public developments in Montgomery County, Maryland.

"We're thrilled to hear Speaker Shekarchi stand up to end Rhode Island's housing supply crisis, particularly his pledge to follow Montgomery County in creating a public developer of housing this session," Daniel Denver, co-chair of Reclaim RI, which launched a tenant organizing campaign last year.

