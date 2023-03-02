Former Ravens blast strength trainers on social media following 'F-' grade on NFLPA's report card: 'Ruined me'

In the wake of the NFL Players Association report cards released Wednesday, much of the focus has turned to the Baltimore Ravens strength staff, who received an 'F-' grade. The Ravens were only one of five teams -- Falcons, Jets, Patriots, and Giants being the others -- to receive less than an 'A-' in the category. The survey was completed by 1,300 current players.

The staff, led previously by Steve Saunders since 2016, has been the subject of debate in Baltimore and often criticized by the players. Since 2009, Ravens players have missed the third most games in the league due to injury, according to Man Games Lost. It also comes just a few years removed from a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 20 players at one point test positive for the virus.

Former players Matthew Judon, Derek Wolfe, and others took to social media to voice their displeasure with the staff they say should've been fired long ago.

In addition to the strength staff, the front office has come under fire for comments made by general manager Eric DeCosta about the team's struggle to find top tier receivers.

Former first round pick Rashod Bateman didn't take kindly to the comments by DeCosta, while also adding in another shot at the training staff in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Free agent running back Mike Davis, who spent eight games in Baltimore in 2022, backed up Bateman in a tweet of his own.

The Ravens parted ways with Saunders on Feb. 22, naming Scott Elliott the new strength and conditioning coach.