Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll cleared to race in Bahrain GP

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSAhY_0l5a0Rnm00

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will compete in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after missing last week’s preseason testing at the circuit.

Stroll suffered a wrist injury in a recent bicycle accident while training in Spain and was replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich during the testing sessions. However, the team announced Thursday that Stroll has been cleared to return in time for Friday’s practice.

Stroll said he fell off his bicycle when he hit a hole, and underwent minor surgery on his right wrist.

“It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the preseason test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running,” he said. “However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.”

Stroll, 24, has had only 17 shakedown laps in the team’s new AMR23 car.

“It was an unfortunate accident, I fell from my bike when my tire caught a hole in the ground, but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.”

Aston Martin said Drugovich and fellow reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne will remain on-site in case Stroll’s wrist doesn’t hold up during practice or qualifying.

The team finished seventh in last year’s Constructors’ Championship and has since added veteran driver Fernando Alonso to team with Stroll.

–Field Level Media

