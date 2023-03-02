Is the drought over yet? New Central Valley data released

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – New numbers show that the majority of the Central Valley is no longer in a drought, at least for now, according to the United States Drought Monitor .

Heavy rains and snowfall since late last year have freed half of California from drought, but low groundwater levels remain a persistent problem, U.S. Drought Monitor data showed Thursday.

The latest survey found that moderate or severe drought covers about 49% of the state, and nearly 17% of the state is free of drought or a condition described as abnormally dry. The remainder is still abnormally dry.

The latest drought monitor now shows all of Mariposa County is out of drought, along with a small portion of Merced County. The central Sierra and foothills are now free of drought or abnormal dryness for the first time since January 2020, the monitor shows.

Image courtesy of the United States Drought Monitor

The Foothills and Sierra of Madera County and Fresno County are also out of drought, as well as a northern portion of Tulare County Foothills.

“This is great news for the Central Valley,” said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. “It does not just affect the agricultural community but affects our local community’s water, which is the lifeblood of what goes on here in the Central Valley.”

Just three months ago, figures showed that virtually all of California was in drought, including at extreme and exceptional levels. Water agencies serving millions of people, agriculture and industry were previously told to expect only a fraction of requested allocations.

The recent rain and snow from a series of winter storms have topped annual precipitation averages in many areas, and the extra moisture has made a dent in the abnormally dry conditions in many areas.

Water managers are encouraged by the soaring snowpack, but they caution that California’s yearslong drought is still not over, namely because the state’s 500-plus groundwater basins are still lagging behind.

“Many rural areas are still experiencing water supply challenges, especially communities that rely on groundwater supplies which have been depleted due to prolonged drought,” said Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources Manager with California’s Department of Water Resources. “It would take more than a single wet year for groundwater levels to substantially improve at a statewide scale.”

Looking ahead, Jones said reservoirs used for flood control and water should start to fill up as early as mid-March when spring runoff begins.

“Water supply forecasts, streamflow runoff, and the resulting reservoir storage gains are a key metric to follow as we move into the snowmelt period when reservoir operators attempt to optimize their storage,” Jones said.

The Associated Press and KTLA contributed to this report.

