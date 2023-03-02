Open in App
Stephenville, TX
Whiskey Riff

Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Fest Announces STACKED 2023 Lineup, Including Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints And More

By Casey Young,

5 days ago

Talk about a who’s who in the Texas music scene…

Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival just announced their stacked lineup for the 2023 event, and if you love music from the Lone Star state as much as I do, then you’re gonna want to get to Stephenville for this one.

This year’s lineup includes Koe Wetzel , Shane Smith & The Saints , Randy Rogers Band , Mike Ryan, Josh Abbott Band, Kolby Cooper, William Clark Green, Corey Kent, Kaitlin Butts, Roger Creager, Treaty Oak Revival, Kevin Fowler, Tanner Usrey, Red Clay Strays, Radney Foster, Courtney Patton, Josh Weathers, Six Marker Blvd, Deryl Dodd, Jacob Stelly, Bri Bagwell, Cody Canada & The Departed, Slade Coulter, Dylan Wheeler, Them Dirty Roses, Gary P Nunn, Prophets & Outlaws, Max Stalling, Jarrod Morris, Graycie York, Larry Joe Taylor and TONS more.

The nearly week-long festival will take place at Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville, Texas April 24th-29th.

This festival is truly the gold standard when it comes to top tier artists in the Texas music scene putting on one helluva good time, so if you’re looking for a good country festival to attend this year, look no further…

You can see the full list of performers below, it’s completely loaded with Texas talent:

And speaking of some of these Texans, Koe, Josh Abbott and Larry Joe Taylor recently teamed up for a kickass rendition of “Screw You, We’re From Texas”:

