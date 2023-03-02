Tetris Movie Starring Taron Egerton Gets First Poster

The upcoming Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton just got a brand new poster ahead of the film's upcoming release. A Tetris movie has been in the works for a while, but no one really knew exactly what it was. Some thought the idea of adapting a game about blocks trying to fit into the right spaces was a terrible idea and... it probably is. Thankfully, Apple was very aware of this and took a much smarter approach to telling a story about Tetris . The incredibly popular game is pretty simple and straightforward, but it also has a pretty fascinating story about how it came to be and that in itself is enough to justify a big feature film.

With that said, Apple is gearing up to release the film on its streaming service later this month and to celebrate, has released a pretty creative poster. The poster sees Taron Egerton's character (and real life video game designer) Henk Rogers looking into the camera as he gets filled up with Tetris blocks. It's a very simple design, but one that is immediately visually striking and communicates a lot to those that know a bit about the real life story already. For those that don't know, the film follows an intense legal battle over the rights to Tetris during the Cold War. We won't give much else away beyond that in case you want to experience it through the film or do your own research, but it is one of the more interesting behind the scenes stories in gaming.

The film has already drawn comparisons to other films centering around huge tech movements like The Social Network . As of right now, it remains to be seen just how good the film will be, but it has a lot of talent backing it and Apple is riding a high of good projects following a Best Picture win for Coda last year.

Related:

Tetris will release on Apple TV+ on March 31st. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .