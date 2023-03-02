Kotek adds Clatsop County to homeless state of emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nearly two months after Gov. Tina Kotek declared a homeless state of emergency in Oregon, Clatsop County announced it’s been added to the list of more than two dozen rural counties set to receive assistance to address the ongoing problem.

In a letter on Feb. 28, Kotek notified Clatsop County that the Oregon Housing and Community Services reviewed data per the county’s request and determined it met the criteria. The letter came just days after Clatsop County declared a local state of emergency related to homelessness.

According to county officials, 529 Clatsop County residents were homeless in 2022, which is nearly 500 more than the minimum threshold required by the emergency declaration. Further, the rate of county residents experiencing homelessness was reported as approximately 99% while the minimum threshold rate is 80%.

“Clatsop County has the highest share of homelessness among their general population when compared to other Oregon counties and we are very pleased that the governor recognizes the great need we have to address this critical problem,” said Clatsop County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Kujala.

The emergency declaration, which was signed in tandem with two other homeless-related orders on Jan. 10, is meant to prioritize communities dealing with an overwhelming increase in homelessness. Kotek told KOIN 6 that the homeless emergency will be under an “emergency management structure” with additional resources to “facilitate how the dollars on the ground are being spent and getting better outcomes.”

“I want to applaud you for the hard work you are doing in Clatsop County to respond to the homelessness crisis your community is experiencing,” Kotek said in part. “I want to assure you that I am absolutely committed to addressing homelessness in every corner of our state. It will take ongoing, active partnerships with leaders across Oregon to address the homelessness crisis, and you have my commitment to be that partner.”

Now that Clatsop County is included in the state of emergency, Kotek says the Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management will be working with the county’s emergency management team closely.

During a hearing in the Oregon House on Tuesday, Kotek urged lawmakers to pass a $155 million package to address the state’s homelessness crisis.

An estimated 18,000 people are experiencing homelessness statewide.

