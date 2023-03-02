Open in App
Agawam, MA
WWLP

Thomas Cascio, Jr., prominent Agawam businessman, has died

By Tony Fay,

5 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Prominent Agawam businessman Thomas Cascio, Jr. has died.

According to his obituary on the website of the Curran Jones Funeral Home , Cascio, 80, had died peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by his family.

Cascio was the longtime owner of the Cascio Company, a family business that provides landscaping, lawn irrigation, and patio/walkway services. He was also actively involved in the community, having been a longtime member and past president of the Agawam Lions Club and earning that organization’s prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship. Cascio was also a member of UNICO, the Hampden County Deputy Sheriff Association, and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.

Cascio is survived by his wife of 48 years, his five children and stepchildren, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at the Agawam Curran Jones Funeral Home at 745 Cooper St. in Agawam. A funeral service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association , the Arthritis Foundation , or the Agawam Lions Club .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

