Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts met with QB Anthony Richardson

By Kevin Hickey,

6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

This should come as no surprise as the Colts are likely to meet with every quarterback prospect they can during the week of the combine. This gives them the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospects before pro days and top-30 visits.

Richardson is a polarizing prospect in the draft—arguably the most polarizing. The ceiling that comes with Richardson’s skill set is extremely high, but his inexperience and accuracy concerns are likely to give teams reasons for pause.

The Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach for situations like this. He has worked with a variety of skill sets, including one like Richardson’s in the form of Jalen Hurts, who was an MVP candidate in 2022.

Richardson is expected to set the combine on fire with his measurements and on-field drills, but the meetings will be more important for the prospect. This is even more true with the Colts, who are clearly harping on projectability, determination and drive when it comes to quarterbacks.

We may not know how the meeting between the Colts and Richardson went this week, but it’s likely he won’t be the only one they meet with.

