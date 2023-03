102.7 KORD

Tri-city Raceway 2023 Apple Cup Buy Your Tickets Before They are Gone! By Janis Clardy, 4 days ago

By Janis Clardy, 4 days ago

It's the Bonney's Branson Tractors 54th Apple Cup at the Red Mountain Event Center/Tri-cities Raceway and tickets are on sale NOW!. Do not wait to ...