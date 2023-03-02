NFL Combine Results Tracker: Georgia Football Players Take the Field

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, as the next crop of the NFL's future stars is preparing to put their skills on display on Lucas Oil field. In what is the biggest interview process of their young professional lives, several former Georgia Bulldogs are in attendance in hopes of drastically improving their draft stocks.

Georgia has twelve players in attendance in Indy:

Robert Beal Jr, OLB

Stetson Bennett, QB

Jalen Carter, DT

Kearis Jackson, WR

Broderick Jones, OL

Warren McClendon, OL

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Jack Podlesny, K

Kelee Ringo, DB

Christopher Smith, DB

Nolan Smith, DL

Darnell Washington, TE

This article will be updated with all of the NFL Combine results from this week.

NFL Combine Results Tracker

Thursday

Robert Beal Jr. - DL

Beal is set to take the field in the first group of defensive linemen at 3:00 PM EST Thursday

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 247 LBS

Arms: 34 5'8"

Vertical: 30"

40-yard: 4.58/4.53

Nolan Smith - DL

NOTICE: Jalen Carter will be a part of the Combine, but has elected to opt out of any workouts until Georgia's "pro day"

How to Watch NFL Combine

Start Date: Thursday, March. 2, 2023

Thursday, March. 2, 2023 End Date: Monday, March. 6, 2023

Monday, March. 6, 2023 Daily Start Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET Daily End Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN