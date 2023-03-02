Open in App
Athens, GA
DawgsDaily

NFL Combine Results Tracker: Georgia Football Players Take the Field

By Brooks Austin,

5 days ago

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, as the next crop of the NFL's future stars is preparing to put their skills on display on Lucas Oil field. In what is the biggest interview process of their young professional lives, several former Georgia Bulldogs are in attendance in hopes of drastically improving their draft stocks.

Georgia has twelve players in attendance in Indy:

  • Robert Beal Jr, OLB
  • Stetson Bennett, QB
  • Jalen Carter, DT
  • Kearis Jackson, WR
  • Broderick Jones, OL
  • Warren McClendon, OL
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB
  • Jack Podlesny, K
  • Kelee Ringo, DB
  • Christopher Smith, DB
  • Nolan Smith, DL
  • Darnell Washington, TE

This article will be updated with all of the NFL Combine results from this week.

NFL Combine Results Tracker

Thursday

Robert Beal Jr. - DL

  • Beal is set to take the field in the first group of defensive linemen at 3:00 PM EST Thursday
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 247 LBS
  • Arms: 34 5'8"
  • Vertical: 30"
  • 40-yard: 4.58/4.53

Nolan Smith - DL

NOTICE: Jalen Carter will be a part of the Combine, but has elected to opt out of any workouts until Georgia's "pro day"

How to Watch NFL Combine

