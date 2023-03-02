NFL Combine Results Tracker: Georgia Football Players Take the Field

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, as the next crop of the NFL's future stars is preparing to put their skills on display on Lucas Oil field. In what is the biggest interview process of their young professional lives, several former Georgia Bulldogs are in attendance in hopes of drastically improving their draft stocks.
Georgia has twelve players in attendance in Indy:
- Robert Beal Jr, OLB
- Stetson Bennett, QB
- Jalen Carter, DT
- Kearis Jackson, WR
- Broderick Jones, OL
- Warren McClendon, OL
- Kenny McIntosh, RB
- Jack Podlesny, K
- Kelee Ringo, DB
- Christopher Smith, DB
- Nolan Smith, DL
- Darnell Washington, TE
This article will be updated with all of the NFL Combine results from this week.
NFL Combine Results Tracker
Thursday
Robert Beal Jr. - DL
- Beal is set to take the field in the first group of defensive linemen at 3:00 PM EST Thursday
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 247 LBS
- Arms: 34 5'8"
- Vertical: 30"
- 40-yard: 4.58/4.53
Nolan Smith - DL
NOTICE: Jalen Carter will be a part of the Combine, but has elected to opt out of any workouts until Georgia's "pro day"
How to Watch NFL Combine
- Start Date: Thursday, March. 2, 2023
- End Date: Monday, March. 6, 2023
- Daily Start Time: 3:00 pm ET
- Daily End Time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN
Comments / 0