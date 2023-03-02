Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ESPN

LeBron James to have foot tendon injury reevaluated in 3 weeks

By Dave McMenamin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdVWx_0l5YnmBf00

LeBron James suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks last weekend and will be reevaluated in about three weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday.

The announcement came after James returned to L.A. and was examined by team medical staff and physicians.

The Lakers are 1-1 since the win over the Mavs without James, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday but finishing their three-game road trip with a 123-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

James, 38, was hurt in Sunday's win at Dallas following a drive on Dwight Powell in the third quarter. James could be heard on the broadcast telling the Lakers bench, "I heard a pop," after he tumbled to the floor, and he was walking with a noticeable limp following the game.

James told ESPN's Katie George during an on-court interview after the game that he thought he stepped on Powell's foot, causing the discomfort; however, replays showed it was a noncontact injury.

The Lakers are currently one game out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, representing the final play-in spot, with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

L.A. hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Point guard D'Angelo Russell told ESPN that he will miss the Wolves game because of his sprained right ankle.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Pau Gasol becomes 12th Lakers player to have jersey retired
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Source: OL draft prospect Andrew Vorhees has torn ACL
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Texas Tech coach suspended for 'racially insensitive' comment
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
The top 10 American tennis players heading into Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
Wisconsin fires Tony Granato as Badgers men's hockey coach
Madison, WI1 day ago
Gonzaga adds another WCC title as Drew Timme sets scoring record
Washington, DC6 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' with Travis Kelce: top moments
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Buccaneers releasing starting left tackle Donovan Smith
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
NFL reinstates Jaguars' Calvin Ridley from gambling suspension
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy