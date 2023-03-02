Open in App
Fun Snow Day for Mahopac Kids (and Pets)!

6 days ago

After a winter of relatively mild weather and below average snowfall, Mahopac got its first real dose of the white stuff just as February was about to fizzle into March.

With snow falling on Monday evening, the Mahopac Central School District called its first snow day of the year and postponed that night’s scheduled public hearing on tax exemptions (It was held on Tuesday, after we went to press).

With around three inches on the ground overnight, residents woke up to a sound that’s usually familiar by now: Highway Department plows clearing the streets, which were passable in time for the morning commute. It was their first major deployment of the year other than salting for icy conditions. By breakfast, snow shovels were scraping some driveways while snow blowers chugged along on others. Meanwhile, kids (and animals) got a chance to play as nature’s white-out erased a school day.

