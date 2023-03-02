Open in App
Gainesville, FL
Here's where the Gators rank among most lavish football facilities

By Adam Dubbin,

5 days ago
Florida football recently took a huge step forward into the future with the opening of the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center, a 142,000-square-foot building that includes two floors of high-performance training spaces for student-athletes as well as many other amenities. Beginning construction in 2020, the University of Florida unveiled its newest crown jewel ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently put together his ranked top 25 most lavish facilities in 2023 with the Orange and Blue making the cut coming in at No. 13. Here is what Crawford has to say about the Gators’ recently upgraded facility.

Florida’s $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center opened in 2022 and is one of the SEC’s best. The best feature might be the Gators’ new locker room, which is modeled after several recent digs at elite programs. Each player’s locker cost roughly $15,000 per unit.

Other programs of interest that were included in the list were Texas A&M Aggies (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5), LSU Tigers (No. 6), Auburn Tigers (No. 9), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 10), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 12), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 19), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 20), Missouri Tigers (No. 24) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 25).

