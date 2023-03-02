Open in App
Watsonville, CA
See more from this location?
KION News Channel 5/46

Missing Watsonville teen has been found safe

By Victor Guzman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROdw5_0l5YRUO300

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE ON MARCH 2, 2023 AT 11:28 AM: Watsonville Police has located a missing 14-year-old girl of Watsonville who has been found safe.

She was missing since Wednesday night when she was last seen in the area of Park Way.

14-year-old Watsonville teen reported missing

Watsonville Police need the public's help looking for a 14-year-old teenage girl who has been missing since Wednesday night.

The teenager was last seen in the area of Park Way at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Family members and police officers have been unable to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 831-471-1151.

The post Missing Watsonville teen has been found safe appeared first on KION546 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Watsonville, CA newsLocal Watsonville, CA
Deadly Watsonville crash kills 1, injures 3 others caused by DUI, CHP says
Watsonville, CA15 hours ago
14-year-old Watsonville teen reported missing
Watsonville, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salinas dispensary burglary suspects caught after falling into ditch
Salinas, CA14 hours ago
Salinas man sentenced 35 years for assaulting 11-year-old girl
Salinas, CA12 hours ago
Salinas police investigating weekend stabbing near Closter Park
Salinas, CA18 hours ago
Suspect at large after allegedly stabbing a man in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA12 hours ago
Vidyut Nautiyal identified as mom killed by tree in Cupertino park
Cupertino, CA17 hours ago
Hollister car meet gets out of hand, wasn't a sideshow, police say
Hollister, CA11 hours ago
Two Gilroy suspects arrested for fraud operation
Gilroy, CA17 hours ago
Man seriously injured in Gilroy stabbing, suspect sought
Gilroy, CA14 hours ago
6 arrested for burglary of Salinas cannabis dispensary Saturday morning
Salinas, CA2 days ago
Hollister police crack down on street racing event at Target parking lot
Hollister, CA18 hours ago
Los Gatos ‘Party Mom' attacked in jail by 5 inmates, court records reveal
Los Gatos, CA15 hours ago
Rose River Memorial unveiled at Salinas Valley Health
Salinas, CA12 hours ago
Shooting reported at Topgolf San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Hollister Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Imitation Firearm at Restaurant, Prompting Lockdown
Hollister, CA16 hours ago
Prunedale dispensary hit by two burglaries
Prunedale, CA3 days ago
Police: 12-year-old Santa Cruz girl overdoses on Fentanyl, after buying drug
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
Missing 73-year-old San Jose woman found
San Jose, CA4 days ago
Suspect arrested in Palo Alto home burglary
Palo Alto, CA3 days ago
Police Investigate Shooting at Topgolf Parking Lot in San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
4th person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 6 weeks
Dublin, CA4 days ago
Marine who committed shocking crime in Pacific Grove will be freed from prison
Pacific Grove, CA3 days ago
Female motorcyclist killed is identified
Palo Alto, CA3 days ago
Sugar gliders found by CHP Santa Cruz after DUI crash arrest
Santa Cruz, CA5 days ago
DUI results in woman suffering major injuries in two-vehicle crash in Soquel
Soquel, CA3 days ago
Friday Morning Constitutional: Body Found on Daly City Beach
Daly City, CA3 days ago
Cocaine, firearms uncovered in Redwood City traffic stop, 3 arrested
Redwood City, CA4 days ago
Forklift Driver arrested for Murder
Fremont, CA4 days ago
Fremont police investigate after hundreds of cyclists swarm Niles District
Fremont, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy