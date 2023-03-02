Open in App
Montgomery, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama assistant Sal Sunseri emerges as the 'expected hire' to become Colorado's DL Coach

By Brody Smoot,

6 days ago
[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama assistant Sal Sunseri has emerged as the ‘expected hire’ to become Colorado‘s next defensive line coach, according to a recent tweet from On3’s Matt Zenitz. Sunseri served as a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban this past season.

Sunseri has coached at both the college and professional level. During his 37 years as an assistant coach, Sunseri has been defensive line coach for only eight of them. He coached the Carolina Panthers defensive line from 2002-2008. He also served as Florida‘s defensive line coach in 2018.

If he chose to accept the job, he would become the second Alabama assistant to join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado. In December, Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly accepted the defensive coordinator position at Colorado.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program.

