2023 Spring Events at Cheekwood

photo courtesy of Cheekwood

With over 250,000 blooming bulbs, Cheekwood in Bloom signals the start of the spring season. Visitors are welcomed with brilliant blooms at the front gate and the journey continues through a series of richly-colored displays swirling through the Bradford Robertson Color Garden in a carefully curated color palette that spills out across the estate. The annual springtime festival takes place from March 11 through April 9. Cheekwood in Bloom is presented by HCA.

Visitors will experience many delightful ways to reset, refresh and renew their spirits throughout the festival’s six-week run with workshops, wellness classes, musical performances and weekend festivities that celebrate the season.

Holi

March 25

Holi, or festival of colors, is one of four multi-cultural events celebrated throughout the year at Cheekwood. A collaboration with the Indian Culture Advisory Committee, festival goers will enjoy Indian food, singing, dancing and hands-on activities. The distribution of vibrant colored powder, or gulal, for attendees to toss in the air, on one another and oneself is a celebration highlight.

Great Spring Art Hop

April 7 & 8

The Great Spring Art Hop returns for another year of exciting hunts with over 40,000 eggs, larger-than- life hidden bunnies designed and painted by local artists, hands-on activities, and musical performances from Farmer Jason and Mr. Steve, the Music Man. The two-day celebration offers families the perfect way to hop into spring.

Southeast Regional Daffodil Show

March 25, 1 – 5 p.m. & March 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Middle Tennessee Daffodil Society (MTDS) hosts the annual Southeast Regional Daffodil Show, approved by the American Daffodil Society in Massey Auditorium of Botanic Hall. The show features divisions for horticulture, photography and floral design, as well as children’s activities.

Special Music Performances

Brews and blooms. Visitors can gather with friends each weekend during Cheekwood in Bloom to enjoy lively full-band sets accompanied by seasonal beers, craft cocktails, and spirits. Performances take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, March 11 – Tim Gartland |-Arboretum Lawn

Saturday, March 18 – 7th House -Arboretum Lawn

Saturday, April 1 – Jess Jocoy | Beer Garden

Sunday Jazz at Cheekwood

Virtuosic jazz quartets made up of Nashville Musicians Association members make mastery look easy every Sunday during Cheekwood in Bloom. With first-class players who have performed with giants in jazz and world music, featured musicians delve into styles ranging from straight- ahead swing and syncopated Latin rhythms to smooth jazz, bebop, and more.

Sunday, March 12 – Jacob Jezioro Quartet -Arboretum Lawn

Sunday, March 19 – Ryan Middagh Quartet -Arboretum Lawn

Sunday, March 26 – Jerome Degey Trio -Beer Garden

Sunday, April 2 – The Plate Scrapers | Beer Garden

Life-Size Outdoor Frames

Large picture frames will be installed in the gardens this spring, giving guests a special creative photo opportunity. Take a selfie or capture your family and friends with Cheekwood’s most beautiful vistas in the background. The frames will be on display from March 11 – April 23.

Wellness 360 in Partnership with Vanderbilt Health

Spring at Cheekwood is the perfect time to find joy in new movement practices. Perennial favorites tai chi and forest bathing return and a new Yoga 360 series starts in April. Visitors can also try the new, self-guided mindfulness walks, now available online for download and at the ticket office. These walks set the tone for peaceful introspection in the gardens, featuring quotes, mindfulness prompts and more to help bring your focus to the present moment and boost your mood.

Adult Education Classes & Workshops

From hands-on workshops and classes to educational talks, there are always unique opportunities to develop new skills and get inspired at Cheekwood.

Saturday, March 11 -Tabletop Bulb Gardens, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Massey Auditorium

Plant fragrant prechilled bulbs that are budded and ready to go! Participants will choose from hyacinths, daffodils, tulips, and more to create their own living garden that will bloom for weeks to come! Non-members $75, Members $60

Watercolors

Saturday, March 18

1 p.m.– 3 p.m.

Frist Learning Center Painting Studios

Inspired by the Cheekwood in Bloom garden displays, participants can create their own watercolor masterpiece, learning basic watercolor techniques to design a composition of bright spring blooms. Non-members $62, Members $49.60

Ceramic Bird Feeders

Saturday, March 18

1 p.m.– 3 p.m.

Frist Learning Center Clay Studio

Spring has sprung, and the birds are singing. Working with local ceramicist Kelsey

participants will learn the basics of wheel throwing and hand building to create a feeder fit for any outdoor space. Non-members $65, Members $52

Short Stories in Shōmu-en: Rashomon Techniques

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m. –12 p.m.

Blevins Japanese Garden

The beauty of the blooming Cherry Blossoms within the Shōmu-en Garden will inspire the

participants’ own creative short stories. Writers will emulate the stylistic elements from the short story “Rashomon” by Akutagawa Ryunosuke. This workshop will be a visual and written exploration of words and the beauty of Cherry Blossom time.

Non-members $62, Members $49.60

Sculpted Pet Portraits

Saturday, April 1

1 p.m.– 4 p.m.

Frist Learning Center Clay Studio

Using a variety of sculpting and carving techniques, participants will get an introduction to working with clay and use their newfound skills to create a relief portrait of their beloved pet or favorite animal. Non-members $75, Members $60

Reserve a spot for these spring-time classes and workshops inspired by Cheekwood in Bloom at https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult/.

Guests and members can reserve their Cheekwood in Bloom tickets now at https://cheekwood.org/calendar/2023-cheekwood-in-bloom/.

About Cheekwood

With its intact and picturesque vistas, Cheekwood is distinguished as one of the leading Country Place Era estates in the nation. Formerly the family home of Mabel and Leslie Cheek, the 1930s estate, with its 30,000-square-foot Mansion and 55-acres of gardens, today serves the public as a botanical garden, arboretum, and art museum with furnished period rooms and galleries devoted to American art from the 18th to mid-20th centuries. The property includes 13 distinct gardens including the Blevins Japanese Garden and the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden, as well as a 1.5-mile woodland trail featuring outdoor monumental sculpture. Each year, Cheekwood hosts seasonal festivals including Cheekwood in Bloom, Summertime at Cheekwood, Cheekwood Harvest and Holiday LIGHTS. Cheekwood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and nationally as a Level II Arboretum. It is a three-time voted USA Today Top 10 Botanical Garden and in 2021 was recognized by Fodors as one of the 12 Most Beautiful Gardens in the American South.

Cheekwood is located eight miles southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. During Cheekwood in Bloom, the Estate is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit cheekwood.org for more information and to purchase advance tickets required for admission.