Patriots bringing a familiar face back to front office

By Danny Jaillet,

6 days ago
Pat Stewart is coming back to the New England Patriots front office, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

This is Stewart’s second stint in New England. He began his career as a scouting assistant in 2007, and also served the roles of area scout and pro scout. He was with New England until 2018, when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most recently, he took a job in Carolina as a director of player personnel in 2020. He rose through the ranks quickly in Charlotte, taking on the role of VP of player personnel in 2021.

This is just another move in a long line of changes we have seen so far this offseason from the organization.

Perhaps the biggest change to this point was adding Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. New England continues to surround themselves with familiar faces, as Patriots personnel gear up for the 2023 season.

