Video: What's the best path to a UFC title shot for Tatiana Suarez?

By MMA Junkie Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JV1b2_0l5XuBXk00

After nearly four years away from the game, Tatiana Suarez returned this past Saturday in a big way.

Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) picked up a $50,000 performance bonus in her first fight since 2019 when she submitted Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) with a second-round guillotine choke at UFC Fight Night 220.

Who knows how far Suarez could have gotten by this point in her career if she’d have been able to be active instead of sidelined with injuries. But she took the first step with a win in her first bout back, and now can start to think about what’s next.

Her win over De La Rosa was at flyweight, but Suarez is considering a return to strawweight and is interested in a fight against former champion Rose Namajunas – though Namajunas has talked about a move up to 125 pounds.

Perhaps most importantly for Suarez is, what’s her quickest path to a title shot: Flyweight or strawweight? And should Saturday’s UFC 285 flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso play a factor in her decision?

That’s what we asked this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Matthew Wells and Danny Segura, who weighed in on the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their discussion in the video above and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

