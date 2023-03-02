Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions

The Ottawa Senators (30-26-4) and New York Rangers (35-17-9) meet Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Senators vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Senators won as -119 home favorites 6-1 vs. the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday. LW Austin Watson scored 2 goals for the Senators, who have won 3 straight games. Ottawa is 16-5 in its last 21 games vs. Eastern Conference teams.

Ottawa acquired D Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday. He is expected to play vs. New York.

The Rangers won as -218 road favorites with a 3-2 overtime win vs. the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday. RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winner as New York won back-to-back contests after dropping 4 straight from Feb.18-25. The Rangers are 1-4 in their last 5 games vs. the Atlantic Division.

The season series between these teams is tied 1-1 with the Under hitting in both meetings. Ottawa won as a +168 road underdog in the most recent meeting Dec. 2 with a 3-2 overtime win as the Under (6.5) cashed.

Senators at Rangers odds

Moneyline (ML) : Senators +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Rangers -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

: Senators +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Rangers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Senators +1.5 (-175) | Rangers -1.5 (+150)

: Senators +1.5 (-175) | Rangers -1.5 (+150) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Senators at Rangers projected goalies

Cam Talbot (13-14-1, 2.87 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Jaroslav Halák (8-7-2, 2.72 GAA, .902 SV%)

Talbot has faced the Rangers twice this season and has allowed 5 goals on 63 shots, good for a 2.47 GAA and .921 SV%. In 10 career starts vs. New York, Talbot is 5-5-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .910 SV% (264 saves against 290 shots).

Halák has faced the Senators once this season and allowed 1 goal on 35 shots in the Nov. 30 road win. In 20 career games vs. Ottawa (18 starts), Halák is 9-7-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .925 SV% (539 saves against 583 shots).

Senators at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Senators 4, Rangers 3

BET SENATORS (+135).

Ottawa is 10-4 in its last 14 games and will be even harder to defeat after the addition of Chychrun. The Senators have won 3 of the last 4 meetings at Madison Square Garden and should be able to extend their win streak to 4 games Thursday.

PASS.

Ottawa +1.5 (-175) should hit, but there is no need to risk almost twice your potential profit on the puck line when the Senators should win straight up. Bet the moneyline and/or total instead.

BET OVER 6.5 (-115).

The Over is 8-3 in Ottawa’s last 11 games and 4-1 in the Senators’ last 5 after allowing 2 or fewer goals in their previous contest. The Over has hit in 4 of New York’s last 5 home games and is 6-2 in the Rangers’ last 8 after a win.

