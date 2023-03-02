Open in App
West Whiteland Township, PA
CBS Philly

Route 100 reopens after "major crash" in West Whiteland Township

By Howard MonroeCBS3 Staff,

5 days ago

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle accident caused a part of a Chester County highway to shut down for several hours, officials said Thursday afternoon. The road has since been reopened to traffic.

The northbound lanes of Route 100 in West Whiteland Township between Boot Road and the Route 30 bypass were closed for several hours. At some point, both lanes were closed off.

Police describe it as a "major crash." Eight cars and two tractor-trailers were involved. Authorities were advising travelers to avoid the area.

No serious injuries have been reported, police say.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

