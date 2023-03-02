Salesforce Stock Rips on Earnings. Here's the Trade.
By Bret Kenwell,
6 days ago
Salesforce is hitting its highest level of 2023 after the software stalwart reported strong earnings. Here's the trade now.
Shares of Salesforce ( CRM ) - Get Free Report are roaring on Thursday, up nearly 12% at last check. At the session highs, the stock was up 16% as investors cheered the software company’s latest earnings report.
Based on the results, it’s not hard to see why. Salesforce grew its revenue 14.3% year over year, while beating earnings and sales expectations.
The company generated operating cash flow for the year of $7.1 billion, “the highest cash flow in our company’s history and one of the highest cash flows of any enterprise software company our size,” according to Chief Executive Marc Benioff.
Finally, management’s first-quarter and full-year revenue outlook topped expectations, while its full-year earnings outlook also came in ahead of analysts’ expectations.
It’s no wonder investors are cheering the results and one would think the company’s multiple activist investors would be pleased.
Trading Salesforce Stock on Earnings
Daily chart of Salesforce stock.Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com
Salesforce shares opened near the session high and promptly dipped. Where it faded from is no surprise, at least not to those who use technical analysis.
After reclaiming the key $165 area ahead of the earnings report, there were concerns about whether the stock could continue higher.
Comments / 0