Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday in Bordentown City

By Kristin Antonello,

6 days ago

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need.

The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.

The Trinity's Treasures sale will include clothing and shoes for the entire family, linens, bedding, housewares, kitchenware, jewelry, games and puzzles, toys, home decor, seasonal items and more.

Saturday's sale will also include the following specials:

All women's tops and sweaters: 1/2 off
Men's long-sleeve dress shirts and polo shirts: $1
All coats in downstairs hallway: 1/2 off

The items are all good quality at better prices than thrift stores. Credit cards are accepted. Please bring your own bags.

TUMC is continuing to offer a free meal to anyone in need of some assistance every week in Bordentown City.

Trinity's Table, a ministry of TUMC, prepares hot meals every Tuesday from 5PM to 6PM at the Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue, for anyone who may need it.

Don't forget to mark your calendars for TUMC's first-ever Craft Show, taking place on Saturday, March 25 from 10AM to 5PM at the Church.

The show will feature local artisans and vendors who will be selling homemade and direct-sale merchandise. Items will also be on sale from TUMC's Trinity's Treasures.

And, just in time for the holiday, the Easter Bunny will be on-hand at the Craft Show for pictures from 10AM to 2PM. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the TUMC Hospitality Group, and proceeds will benefit the good Neighbor Guild.

