6 Morristown Residents Named to Area College and University Dean's List

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Colleges and Universities have announced the names of students who have made the President's List and Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement. The following students were recognized.

Sam Gutkin, Katherine Casey and Lena Schmit have earned Dean's List at Emerson College for the Fall of 2022. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Joseph DeCicco has earned Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Simone I. Heinze and Jackson P. Sroka were named to first honors at Clark University Fall's 2022 Dean's List. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

