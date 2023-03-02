East Brunswick: Why is the Library Closed?

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Since late last week, the East Brunswick Library has been closed due to "facility problems." What's really going on at East Brunswick's Town Center?

In 2022, the East Brunswick Public Library received a federal grant that has supported ongoing upgrades. East Brunswick residents have witnessed the construction at the East Brunswick Public Library as work continues, particularly in the children's section. $750,000 of the funding to upgrade the infrastructure of the EBPL was approved by the United States Congress in an omnibus bill this past December. Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman joined Mayor Brad Cohen, Assemblyman Sterley Stanley, County Clerk Nancy J. Pinkin, Council Members Dinesh Behal and Sharon Sullivan, and EBPL Director John Arthur at the library last September to discuss the upcoming improvements and tour the facility.

Part of the construction, which centers mainly on upgrades to the Children's Section, involves the removal of flooring. Initially, there was some concern that the floor might have an asbestos layer underneath. Asbestos is a natural mineral and carcinogen that causes mesothelioma. It was once widely used in construction as a fire retardant. According to Mayor Brad Cohen, "The New Jersey Health Department, after two series of tests, found no asbestos at the EBPL. However, out of an abundance of caution, it has recommended a deep clean of the facility."

Library Director John Arthur issued a statement regarding the status of the library and the plans for moving ahead: "Concerns of potential asbestos in the area being renovated in the East Brunswick Public Library were reported to the NJ Department of Health. The Department of Health did not require the library to close, but recommended it as a precaution while the matter was addressed. Air quality tests taken on Saturday, February 25 at various points in the Library indicated no presence of asbestos in the air. Tests of materials conducted by the NJ Department of Labor indicated that levels were below 1%, and thus considered non-asbestos containing materials per Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. The Library has no documented instances of materials testing above 1%. We are awaiting recommendations from the state officials for any additional cleaning and/or possible testing to confirm the safe and healthy environment of the library. The library will be closed until this is concluded."



