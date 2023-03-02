American Family Care Celebrates Grand Opening of New Urgent Care Center in Linden

LINDEN – March 2, 2023 – American Family Care (AFC) celebrated the grand opening of its newest urgent care center in Linden. As a result of the new facility, some unique offerings afforded to the community include Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals as well as official United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) medical exams performed by immigration-certified doctors. AFC Linden’s Medical Director John P. F. Lopez, MD, MS, broadened his practice to facilitate immigration and occupational healthcare. He shared that he “aims to bring service and quality care that will benefit the patient community in Linden as it continues to grow.” As a civil surgeon and NRCME-certified medical examiner who is of Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian descent, he also serves as the medical director for AFC Perth Amboy.

The celebration featured AFC Linden’s franchise owners Amrish Patel, MD, and Frank Tobias; Medical Director John P. F. Lopez, MD, MS; and Central Administrator Krutee A. Laad, MD, MHA; the City of Linden Mayor Derek Armstead; and other local officials and business community members.

AFC Linden franchise owners Amrish Patel, MD, and Frank Tobias remarked on the special occasion, “It’s an honor to continue to seek ways of helping the people in our community and provide them with a wide array of health care services that best fit their needs in the Union County area.” Dr. Patel has been in practice for over 25 years and is currently practicing Anesthesia and Pain Management in New Jersey. Tobias has launched numerous business ventures in Middlesex and Union counties, having lived and worked in these communities his entire life.

“I have always wanted to have a career centered around wellness and service,” explained Dr. Laad. She aspires to create a patient-centric atmosphere as the center administrator of AFC Linden that will bring a sense of wellness and hope to the Linden community as it continues to develop for the better. The Linden community is a diverse population and AFC Linden physicians care to make a difference for the needs of each population. AFC Linden also offers telecare/telemedicine services which allow its providers to facilitate health care virtually without an in-person visit.

“The AFC Linden will be a great benefit to the community,” said City of Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. “The facility will allow our residents and the surrounding communities to receive direct care without sacrificing the time and money they would normally spend in an emergency room.”

For questions regarding this event and the AFC Linden facility, please contact Central Administrator Krutee A. Laad, MD, MHA, at KLaad@afcurgentcare.com or (908) 275-5922.

About American Family Care Linden

Locally owned and operated, American Family Care (AFC) Linden provides urgent care, occupational medicine, and other non-emergency health care. The facility features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including digital x-rays, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. Located at 1020 West Edgar Road in Linden, the clinic is open during the week and the weekend. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment necessary. For more information about AFC Linden visit www.afcurgentcare.com/linden.

Disclaimer: The franchise owner represents the organization/individual mentioned in the above news story.








