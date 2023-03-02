Open in App
Middletown, NJ
TAPinto.net

Robbery in Middletown, suspects flee towards Red Bank, Driving Grey Porsche, NY Plates.

By Jeanne Wall,

5 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: 1:15 pm today - Attempted Robbery near 900 block of Highway 35, in Middletown. Police are actively looking for two males wearing hoodie sweatshirts in a vehicle with possible NY plates. The subjects were reported to be driving a gray colored Porsche. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspects attempted to steal a vehicle from the parking lot. They stole a bag from the vehicle and were last seen heading south in the direction of Red Bank. If you witness or witnessed anything regarding the incident, call the Middletown Township Police (732) 615-2100. Do not approach the suspects. They possibly may be the same subjects law enforcement is looking for regarding an incident at a TD Bank in Eatontown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details come in.

