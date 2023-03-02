Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

New York City Council expected to vote to regulate lithium-ion batteries

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDyP7_0l5Wz0oC00

New York City Council members are voting Thursday on new legislation aimed at regulating lithium-ion batteries and reducing fires caused by the batteries.

Lithium-ion battery fires have been increasing at an alarming rate across the city, going from 44 fires in 2020 to 216 fires in 2022 and resulting in exponential increases in injuries and deaths.

Officials say the fires have become more frequent with the proliferation of e-bikes and e-scooters.

While the devices are zippy, the batteries that power them can be dangerous. Batteries that have been reconditioned or reassembled can quickly overheat while charging.

"Fully formed fires can break out in a second which is why the FDNY has been working with the feds to do something about this," said Councilmember Gale Brewer.

In the absence of federal regulations that ban those reconditioned batteries, the City Council is voting on the package of bills.

The legislation includes a requirement that the batteries be certified in order to be sold in the city, prohibiting the sale of reconditioned or refurbished batteries.

It would also require public education on the dangers of safe handling of the batteries.

The bill would prohibit the sale, lease, or rental of powered mobility devices, such as e-bikes and electric scooters, and storage batteries for these devices, that fail to meet recognized safety standards.

"When batteries are certified, they've gone through safety testing and have tools that prevent overcharging and defects that lead to fires," said Councilmember Oswald Feliz.

Delivery workers often opt for the uncertified batteries because they're less expensive. A separate package of bills is in the works that would create public charging stations and a battery exchange program so that recommissioned batteries could be exchanged for certified ones.

"We are setting the standard for lithium batteries because we want to protect the livelihood of all New Yorkers," said Councilmember Shaun Abreu.

The first violation of the law would be met with a warning, but subsequent violations would carry civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violating device.

ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

Karen King, Alleva Dairy's current owner, announced the establishment will close its doors in March after a long battle with the landlord. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New legislation introduced in New York City to help prevent lithium-ion battery fires
New York City, NY3 hours ago
New York City to open 24/7 asylum seeker arrival center amid migrant crisis
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Worker dies after being trapped under rubble in wall collapse at Lower Manhattan demolition site
New York City, NY43 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MTA attempts to alleviate chaos for LIRR riders after many complaints about new train schedules
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Critics call for end to Penn Station redesign as developer admits plan no longer viable
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
2 women injured in Jersey City fire, partial building collapse
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Investigation continues after lithium-ion battery fire destroys Bronx grocery, laundromat
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYC truck terror attacker is 'proud terrorist' who deserves death, govt says
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Extra Time: Swift changes on the way for LIRR woes?
New York City, NY4 days ago
Reward increased to $250K in 2008 Times Square bomb attack
New York City, NY53 minutes ago
Potential plans to build casino near Citi Field spur rally by concerned residents
New York City, NY4 days ago
No injuries after Newark-bound United flight makes contact with other plane at Boston airport
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mayor Eric Adams announces expansion of mental health services in New York City
New York City, NY5 days ago
Astoria Pool will not open this summer due to repair work
New York City, NY5 days ago
Drag performers take part in 'Drag Out Santos' rally at congressman's office in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
E-bike battery sparks fire that destroys Bronx supermarket; 4 firefighters, 1 other injured
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Jury to begin deliberating death penalty for man in deadly NYC truck terror attack
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Anti-violence advocate honored after being shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
NYC Mayor Adams 'breaks bread' with community members to discuss what unites them
New York City, NY4 days ago
Police looking for thieves targeting rideshare drivers across New York City
New York City, NY5 days ago
Nurses union holding 'Day of Action' amid contract negotiations
New York City, NY5 days ago
4 injured in Bronx basement fire
Bronx, NY1 day ago
1 killed in fast-moving Queens apartment fire
Queens, NY2 days ago
Suspect in deadly bodega shooting linked to 4 robberies in 3 boroughs, police say
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Extra Time: Breaking down massive NYC, NYPD settlement with George Floyd demonstrators
New York City, NY5 days ago
2 killed in shooting at Newark bodega
Newark, NJ2 days ago
1 dead, police officers among injured in Manhattan hazmat situation
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
George Santos interviewed by Secret Service in 2017 ATM skimming investigation that targeted friend
New York City, NY4 days ago
3 people wanted for anti-Asian attack in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy