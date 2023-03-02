Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
NewsRadio WFLA

Father Awaiting Sentencing Accused Of Killing Three-Year-Old Son, Himself

By Nathalie Rodriguez & Erica Rodriguez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0wtX_0l5WuIie00

A young child and his father are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide in a luxury Coconut Grove condominium.

Miami Police Detective Michael Vega says officers responded to a wellness check from the boy's mother.

A family member broke down the door to the unit at the Grove at Grand Bay, and that's when the bodies of Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino and his three-year-old were found.

The couple divorced in October.

Testino was set to be sentenced on March 24th after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar international energy company bribery and money laundering case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Suspect arrested after teen found dead with garbage bag over upper body in Hialeah
Hialeah, FL23 hours ago
Woman accused of killing woman in Uber ride faces judge
Miami, FL1 day ago
14-year-old shot, father pistol-whipped in Homestead; victims recovering
Homestead, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
911 caller behind bars accused of killing victim
Hialeah, FL19 hours ago
Day 3 of murder trial for stepmother accused of beating toddler to death
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
Double Homicide Victim Names Released, Cops Seek Tips
Pompano Beach, FL19 hours ago
A Boynton Beach man killed in anger over a fight. Now he will serve life in prison.
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Friends drive man to hospital after he’s shot in downtown Miami
Miami, FL1 day ago
Suspect at large after allegedly shooting teen, pistol-whipping man in Homestead
Homestead, FL3 days ago
Police investigation underway following shooting in North Miami neighborhood
North Miami, FL1 day ago
New Yorker Danielle Miller pleads guilty to $1.5M fraud involving Miami luxury apartment, prosecutors say
Miami, FL1 day ago
2 hospitalized following shooting in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Man faces murder charge after detectives find man’s body in Miami Gardens garbage bin
Miami Gardens, FL4 days ago
Memorial held for man killed outside Pompano Beach convenience amid search for shooter
Pompano Beach, FL4 days ago
Man beaten in lobby of South Beach hotel testifies in trial of officer accused in rough arrest
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Police: Woman arrested after fatally stabbing brother in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, FL5 days ago
Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash
Lantana, FL22 hours ago
Miami Gardens fire victims demand accountability, file $8.6 million lawsuit
Miami Gardens, FL21 hours ago
Cat Rescued From Median On I-95 In Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL22 hours ago
Miami man charged with theft of financial information
Miami, FL4 days ago
Florida authorities find missing 15-year-old girl
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Woman killed, man hurt after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise
Sunrise, FL2 days ago
Sauce Walka Reportedly Arrested In Miami On Drug Charges
Miami, FL4 days ago
"Racially Charged" Incident Gets Lake Worth Teacher Reassigned
Lake Worth, FL22 hours ago
Bicyclist, 66, hit, killed by truck in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale evacuated as ‘precaution’ after bomb threat, 1 arrested
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy