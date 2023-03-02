Father Awaiting Sentencing Accused Of Killing Three-Year-Old Son, Himself

A young child and his father are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide in a luxury Coconut Grove condominium.

Miami Police Detective Michael Vega says officers responded to a wellness check from the boy's mother.

A family member broke down the door to the unit at the Grove at Grand Bay, and that's when the bodies of Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino and his three-year-old were found.

The couple divorced in October.

Testino was set to be sentenced on March 24th after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar international energy company bribery and money laundering case.