The Blade

Snow projections for Toledo area reduced

By The Blade,

5 days ago

Snow projections from the storm are being reduced for the Toledo area Friday.

Up to 2 inches are forecast mainly to the north and northwest of the area, the National Weather Service reports. Local higher amounts may occur along with gusts to 45 mph.

For Lucas County, a winter weather advisory is in place from noon Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday in anticipation of a mix of rain, brief sleet, and snow.

"Greatest snow accumulations are forecast to the north and northwest of Toledo, with lesser accumulations expected elsewhere," the weather service said.

A separate lakeshore flood warning was in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday for Lucas and Ottawa counties.

"Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake," the weather service said. "Some shoreline erosion will occur."

Gusts of 45 to 50 knots and waves of 6 to 11 feet were anticipated in the western basin of Lake Erie on Friday afternoon and evening.

Heavy snow was forecast in other portions of northwest Ohio plus portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, prompting a winter storm warning from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 with isolated higher amounts around 10 inches possible.

The warning area included the northwest Ohio communities of Bryan, Montpelier, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton,

and Delta though large amounts of snow were not forecast for those warning area locations.

Meanwhile, a flood warning continued for the Saint Joseph River near Montpelier affecting Williams and Defiance counties.

A flood warning also affected the Tiffin River at Stryker, Ohio affecting Fulton, Williams, and Defiance counties.

