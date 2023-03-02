Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hunting for the Browns' next nickel at the NFL Scouting Combine

By Cory Kinnan,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043aGj_0l5WnzPi00

The Cleveland Browns are going to look for a new nickel cornerback this offseason after third-year player Greg Newsome II stated he wants to stay outside this season after spending a year in the slot. They could certainly find a new one in free agency, but they could also turn their sights toward the 2023 NFL Draft. As corners and safeties spoke to the media today, I set out to find the Browns’ next nickel corner at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The catch to the nickel role in Cleveland, however, is that these guys have to tackle as they are on the field over 70 percent of the time. Undersized, but with an oversized chip on his shoulder, who could fill that role for the Browns?

While Jay Ward of LSU did not get a chance to talk to the media and is also a candidate for the role, I did get a chance to speak to Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jammie Robinson, and Kei’Trel Clark.

You can find day-one coverage of prospect interviews here.

Florida State S Jammie Robinson is used to wearing multiple hats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IySok_0l5WnzPi00
Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Versatility is nothing new to Florida State safety Jammie Robinson.

Routinely, and on a week-to-week basis, Robinson can be found in the box, in the slot, and over the top at deep safety. I asked him the kind of preparation that goes into being able to wear three hats every week, and Robinson gave a detailed answer.

He hangs out with the safeties one day, hangs out with the cornerbacks the next, and even sits down with the linebackers to learn tendencies in the box. As the Browns are going to be in the market for more than one safety this offseason as well, Robinson may just wear multiple hats for them as well.

You can hear his full answer here:

Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark sharpened his nickel skills in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwne1_0l5WnzPi00

Next up was Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark, who burst onto the scene after a dominant showing at the East/West Shrine Game. A twitched up cornerback with nice length to his arms, Clark was asked to play both inside and out for the Cardinals this year.

With the chance to ask him about playing in the nickel, Clark gave a detailed answer:

“It is different. For me, I don’t think it’s difficult. It took reps, it took trial and error. But at the end of the day, it puts you closer to the ball, so it teaches you football a little bit more than just playing on the outside. But man, I love it. It creates some versatility for me. I enjoy it.”

Then talking about his willingness to fit the run and get downhill in run support from the nickel, Clark gave perhaps the best answer of the week:

“I pride myself on being a person that will throw my body in there with no care, so fitting the run has never been an issue for me. I am not a 200-pound guy, but I’m still willing to throw my body in there.”

That’s my kind of cornerback.

TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wants violence no matter where he is aligned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GdPr_0l5WnzPi00

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is the smallest cornerback to ever attend the combine. That is the kind of outlier the Browns usually avoid in the NFL Draft, but the Jim Thorpe Award winner has the mentality it takes to overcome a size issue. And he made sure to let everybody know.

While he is not the biggest corner or even average in that department, Hodges-Tomlinson is a scrappy dude who is pound-for-pound one of the toughest players in the 2023 NFL Draft. On a mission to show teams he is the real deal at the NFL Scouting Combine, Hodges-Tomlinson discussed his love for contact:

“I want to tackle and I will tackle. I played a little bit of safety growing up, so being able to tackle is nothing at all. I’ve shown it on film and it’s something that I will do. And I love doing it. Whatever my position is in the league I am going to prevail at it.”

The nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Tre’Vius is set to carve out his own NFL path.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling recruiting former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan
Green Bay, WI57 minutes ago
Broncos have to make franchise tag decision by Tuesday
Denver, CO2 days ago
ESPN pegs LB T.J. Edwards as free agent add for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Will pending free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be back with the Chiefs in 2023?
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Vikings add a defensive lineman in latest NFL.com mock draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Report: NFL owners discussed Commanders' sale and Dan Snyder at league meetings
Washington, DC6 hours ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Georgia LB Nolan Smith receives lofty NFL player comparison
Athens, GA3 hours ago
The Bears got roasted for a hilarious meme about not needing help from random NFL Draft fans
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Todd McShay's new mock draft gives Commanders a fast-rising cornerback
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Lions re-sign OL Ross Pierschbacher
Detroit, MI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy