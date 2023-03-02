Everything We Know About ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer

Back to the small screen! The upcoming season 7 of Return to Amish will feature both familiar and new faces as the cast navigate their Amish lifestyles. Keep scrolling to learn about the show’s cast, premiere date, trailer and more.

Who Is in the Cast for Season 7 of ‘Return to Amish’?

Returning cast members include Rosanna Miller, Johnny Detweiler, Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber (née Mendez) and Sabrina Burkholder.

Meanwhile, viewers will also be introduced to new cast members Kenneth Detweiler, Fanny Schmucker and Daniel Miller.

What Happens in the ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 Trailer?

Rosanna and Johnny struggled to see eye to eye when it comes to their relationship in the trailer shared by Us Weekly on Thursday, March 2. While she was interested in exploring what life can be like in “the English world,” Johnny insisted he wanted to continue living in their Amish community.

“I just hope that she’s willing to stay Amish for me,” he admitted during a confessional. “The Amish, they don’t want us to see the outside world, they don’t want us to get a taste of it.”

Another couple that will give insight into their relationship is Jeremiah and his wife, Carmela, as they try to start a family. However, the Breaking Amish alum shared in the clip that he was also dealing with other family drama.

“I left the Amish quite a few years ago and ever since my whole life has been stressful,” the reality TV star shared. “Last year, I found out that my real father was probably murdered because of me.”

In July 2015, Jeremiah claimed that he was taken from his biological mother when he was just 9 months old. Despite not being raised Amish, he was adopted into an Amish family and remained in the community until 2012.

Meanwhile, fans will see Carmela cope with Sabrina’s pregnancy as she struggles to conceive herself. “I was just a little envious because me and Jeremiah are trying to have a baby,” she explained after Sabrina announced that she’s expecting.

As for Kenneth, fans will watch him pursue a career outside of the Amish world. “Basketball is not allowed in my community, but I want to be the first Amish college basketball player,” he explained in the clip. “That’s why I’m excited to try the English world.”

When Does Season 7 of ‘Return to Amish’ Premiere?

Return to Amish premieres on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET.