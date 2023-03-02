Open in App
Robert Saleh says there will be some carryover on offense with Nathaniel Hackett from Mike LaFleur

By Billy Riccette,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdtOP_0l5WVTMK00

The Jets’ offense may look in different in 2023 but in some ways, it may look the same as it did in 2022, despite a new coach running the show on offense.

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett took over as offensive coordinator, replacing Mike LaFleur, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Rams. The Jets will be the fourth team Hackett has served as offensive coordinator, following stints with the Bills, Jaguars and Packers.

Head coach Robert Saleh talked about Hackett during his press conference Thursday and said there will be some carryover on offense from LaFleur to Hackett.

“There’s a lot of carryover from what Mike (LaFleur) had installed over the last couple of years,” Saleh said. “So, there’s going to be some carryover. Philosophically and how we do things will be a little bit different. I’m not going to get too deep into that right now, but excited about him.”

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s been able to build at least a top five run game. From a play calling standpoint, it might come off different. Not to say that Mike wasn’t able to get it done, but his positivity, his aura about him, the way he goes about his business, I just think it’ll be a change for the guys for sure.”

This could be stretching a bit, but there is a small connection between Hackett and LaFleur. Hackett was offensive coordinator in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur, who of course is Mike’s brother. Schematically, there should be some similarities as well, since the LaFleurs’ both like to run plenty of zone schemes.

It will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments Hackett makes to accompany the Jets’ roster, but if some of the stuff remains the same, that’s good news for players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, who thrived last season when they were on the field.

