Experts Explain Why A Real Down Comforter Is Worth The Splurge

Down comforters and duvets can be a pretty big financial commitment that makes some people reluctant to splurge on them — even though it’s usually worth it in the long run. Many shoppers turn to synthetic fills in the hopes that they’ll be less expensive. But I’ve got some good news: We’ve rounded up a selection of real down comforters at affordable prices, so you can indulge in the luxury of real goose down without panicking over the price.

Not only is a real down comforter more comfy-cozy than a synthetic option, but there are also many benefits, including a significantly longer lifespan. Nick DeWald and Nathan Schutte of Loose Goose Down Supply gave us the full down comforter scoop.

Over email, the pair explained that with proper care, a down comforter can easily last 10-15 years. This is significantly longer than a synthetic fill comforter’s lifespan, which hovers around five years, since synthetic insulation starts to lose its loft faster. “The loft is what provides the warmth, so once that’s gone it’s time to replace the comforter,” they wrote.

Schutte and DeWald explained that “down works by trapping air between the feathers, creating a pocket of warm air to insulate you from the cold. This allows the comforter to be very light, soft and fluffy, while still remaining very warm.”

Given that, down is surprisingly effective for people who tend to run hot while they sleep . The pair added that down is naturally moisture-wicking and breathable, which helps to prevent overheating and night sweats. “Nature has always been the best designer and the synthetic products haven’t quite been able to catch up to down yet.”

For those with ethical concerns regarding down, “no birds are raised solely for down production,” according to Audubon ; rather, most of it is sourced as a byproduct of the food industry. It is after the birds are processed that the feathers are harvested and sold for insulation, said Schutte and DeWald, who noted that there are certifications such as Responsible Down Sourcing or Bluesign that guarantee ethical sourcing. You can contact manufacturers to get tracking information of down products, too, to be sure you’re comfortable with how it was obtained.

“Down has a fraction of the environmental impact as synthetic fiber insulations do because they are made using petroleum (fossil fuels) and use a lot of energy during the manufacturing process,” the pair said. “This is a huge ethical point to consider given the current climate crisis.”

Once you’ve got your fancy pants down comforter in hand, it’s important to take extra-good care of your investment. To ensure a long lifespan, DeWald and Schutte recommended using a duvet cover that can be washed instead of washing your actual comforter — “and then only washing the comforter about every 3 years.” They suggested throwing a few dryer balls into the drier with your comforter to help break up all the clumps in the down to make it even fluffier. You can also always leave this job to professionals and take the comforter to your trusted dry cleaner.

Now it’s time to put all this down comforter knowledge to good use and pick up a down comforter for yourself. Below, we’ve rounded up nine delightfully cozy comforters to choose from. All of these down comforters start at under $200, with the most affordable one coming in at just $62.99, so that you can invest in a warm and cozy down comforter without breaking the bank. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself and get a great night’s sleep.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

AllModern all-season down comforter

With 4.6 out of 5 stars, this puffy comforter from AllModern is as soft and dreamy as it gets. Made with goose down and feathers, it has a 600-fill count that cements it as ultra-fluffy. It's available in three different sizes and affordable enough you may be able to pick one up for everyone in the family. You can buy the all-season down comforter from AllModern for $62-$80. AllModern

Martha Stewart white feather down comforter

Available in three sizes, this cozy cotton comforter is filled with a white feather and down fill and is finished with sewn-through box stitching that helps to evenly distribute the fluff. It has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating at Overstock. You can buy the white feather down comforter from Overstock for around $60-$76. Overstock

Egyptian Bedding down comforter

You'll think you're sleeping in a five-star hotel when you're under this deliciously decadent down comforter. It's breathable and lightweight, making it perfect for all seasons and beautiful enough to use without a cover (though that's not really recommended for hygiene purposes). It has a box construction to keep it nice and puffy, is Responsible Down Standard-certified and has eight corner loops and tabs to anchor it to a duvet cover and keep it from shifting. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. You can buy the Egyptian Bedding down comforter from Amazon for around $115-$160. Amazon

Royal Luxe comforter

Available in three sizes, this luxurious comforter has all the softness and coziness you want from a feather-down comforter. It's certified by the American Down and Feather Council and has a box construction and a light and airy feel that is perfect for all seasons. You can buy the Royal Luxe comforter from Macy's for around $84-$140. Macy's

Land's End essential down comforter

You'll get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this high-quality comforter from Land's End. It is made with a 550-fill powder down that has been prewashed in an intense cleaning process that keeps it dust- and odor-free, giving it a hypoallergenic distinction. The box construction keeps fluff in place and convenient corner loops keep it securely fastened to a duvet cover. Best of all, it's Responsible Down Standard-certified. You can buy the essential down comforter from Land's End for around $98-$143. Land's End

Egyptian Cotton Factory Outlet down comforter

Available in six sizes, this oversized, plush and aesthetically pleasing comforter has a pinch pleat design and baffle box construction that is as practical as it is luxurious. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars, is Responsible Down Standard-certified and has an overall cloud-like vibe. You can buy the Egyptian Cotton Factory Outlet down comforter from Amazon for around $125-$160. Amazon

Brooklinen lightweight down comforter

Brooklinen offers its top-rated down comforter in a variety of weights. You can pick from the summer-friendly lightweight option, an insulating “ultra-warm” weight or an “all-season” fill intended to provide year-round comfort. The 4.7-star blanket features down cluster fill with a cotton sateen shell that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. I personally have this comforter and can attest to it being incredibly fluffy, cloud-like and cozy while still remaining lightweight. I far prefer it to any other down or even down-alternative comforter I've tried. It's definitely the priciest of the bunch, but I have never regretted it. You can buy the lightweight down comforter from Brooklinen for around $161-$518. Brooklinen

Cosybay cotton quilted comforter

This breathable down duvet is light enough for even the hottest sleeper. It is made with a super soft cotton shell that won't weigh you down and feels gentle against the skin. Box-stitch quilting keeps the fill in place, while convenient corner loops keeps the duvet from slipping and sliding around in its cover. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and is available in seven sizes. You can buy the Cosybay cotton quilted comforter from Amazon for around $54-$77. Amazon

Canadian Down & Feather Company all season comforter

If you're looking for a heavy and extra-warm duvet, then this is your guy. It's perfect for people who run cold, have an inconsistent radiator or love the feel of a weighted blanket. It's hypoallergenic with a box construction and corner loops to fasten to your duvet cover and has 4.5 out of 5 stars at Overstock. You can buy the Canadian Down & Feather Company all season comforter from Overstock for $59-$84. Overstock

